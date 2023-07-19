With first Tuesday food drops at Henderson’s First Baptist Church and other distribution spots around Rusk County, East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) will be adding another stop to their Mobile Pantry, and are seeking volunteers for the new location.
On the second Wednesday of each month, ETFB will bring 10-12 pallets of fresh produce to the Rusk County Youth Expo Center. ETFB provides all the needed supplies including sorting tables, grocery bags, tent shelters, and water for volunteers. The Expo Center has restrooms available for volunteers as well.
Much-needed volunteers are asked to arrive between 8:30–9 a.m. to begin packing produce into family sized portions. Volunteer duties will include:
· Packing produce using supplies provided by ETFB
· Traffic control & management
· Loading vehicles in the drive through distribution
· Online registration for all volunteers prior to the distribution
At 10 a.m. cars will be ushered through the distribution line, and continue distributing until 11:30 a.m. or until the food runs out.
“For a distribution of this size, serving more than 500 families each month, we anticipate needing a minimum of 25 volunteers,” said ETFB Program Services Director Blake Huguenin. “At similar sites we have operating in Tyler, Longview, Quitman, Mineola, Gladewater there are as many as 40 volunteers with plenty of duties to go around. It is our sincere wish that the citizens of Henderson take ownership of the volunteer duties to serve their community and the county as a whole!”
Those wishing to volunteer in the new Henderson distribution contact East Texas Food Bank Volunteer & Guest Services Coordinator at 903.617.2016.