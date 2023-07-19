347563427_667997228703087_5682627681286617629_n.jpg

With first Tuesday food drops at Henderson’s First Baptist Church and other distribution spots around Rusk County, East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) will be adding another stop to their Mobile Pantry, and are seeking volunteers for the new location.

On the second Wednesday of each month, ETFB will bring 10-12 pallets of fresh produce to the Rusk County Youth Expo Center. ETFB provides all the needed supplies including sorting tables, grocery bags, tent shelters, and water for volunteers. The Expo Center has restrooms available for volunteers as well.

