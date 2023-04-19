Members of the East Texas Baptist Association celebrated the ongoing 39 year career of servitude of Rev. John McGuire, in Monday evening’s combined meeting turned revival.
All across the crowded Family Life Center of Mount Enterprise’s First Baptist Church, tears were shed, hands were raised, and prayers were said, as the organization’s regular business meeting and the celebration of Rev. McGuire turned into a prayer service, as hearts were touched by the powerful message delivered by Dr. Nathan Lorick, Executive Director of the Southern Baptist of Texas Convention. Dr. Lorick, spoke on the power of earnest prayer, referencing the book of Acts and the struggles of an imprisoned Paul, whose freedom was gained through his community of prayer warriors.
He recounted his own experience with powerful prayers, telling of his own coming to the Lord through strong church leaders and an anonymous group of praying friends, asking the congregation to pray unanswerable prayers, ones whose answers seem completely out of reach.
“If we aren’t praying how can we expect God to move,” questioned Lorick. “If we’re not praying as churches how can we expect God to reach our community? As families how can we ask God to bless our children and grandchildren if we’re not praying?”
Special musical presentations were offered by Pat Stephens of Crims Chapel Baptist Church, Donald H.
Following a delicious, and plentiful, fish fry meal provided by Ray Hardy and friends and family from White Rock Baptist Church, Rev. McGuire was gifted a commemorative plaque by ETBA’s Director of Missions, Dr. Gerald Edwards as words of praise rained from all across the hall.
Rev. McGuire, a youthful and boisterous 71, is a resident of Nacogdoches. He was saved in the summer of 1956, and called to preach in May 1977 at First Baptist Church of Douglass. He has remained faithful in preaching the good news of Jesus Christ for 46 years.
John and wife Susan (Kessick) McGuire have been married for 50 years. Susan is a Special Education Teacher in the Nacogdoches Independent School District. She was one of the three finalists named for “The State of Texas Special Education Teacher of the Year.” The McGuires have two children: son, Aaron, and wife, Alena, and granddaughter, Regan June; and daughter, Ann Marie (McGuire) Ogle, and husband, Matthew, and grandchildren, Poppy and Princeton.
Pastorates, all Texas churches, for the McGuires were First Baptist Church, Douglass; Hillcrest Baptist Church, Marshall; Memorial Baptist Church, Channelview; and First Baptist Church, Garrison for 21 years.
After leaving First Baptist Church, Garrison, John has served the East Texas Baptist Area as Field Representative for the Southern Baptist of Texas Convention for 10 years being a faithful encourager, supporter, counselor, and friend to pastors, deacons, and church members.
Much of John’s service has been devoted to Shelby-‘Doches Baptist Churches for 35 years where he has served on various committees and as associational Treasurer for 16 years. He has served as a conservative supporter of the National SBC Cooperative Program causes by serving on the Committee of Committees and Credentials Committee.
Travels have included hundreds of thousands of miles by land in the U.S. and several thousands of miles by air in his five trips to Israel. He would love to make another trip to Israel!
“Many people have been saved and baptized under his ministry,” said Dr. Edwards of McGuire’s lifetime of servitude. “Folks know where he stands! He stands on the infallible, inspired, inerrant Word of God.”