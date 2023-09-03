Henderson’s only “high rise” building is the old First National Bank Building. Erected in 1902, at the corner of East Main and South Marshall Streets, it has pretty much stood vacant for almost half a century. FNB is the second oldest known banking institution to be established in Henderson, with the A. Wettermark & Co. est. 1878, being the first.
Early period photos of the original First National Bank display a typical architectural style of the period. Built close to the end of the “Victorian” era, it features pitched peeks rising above brick cornices, long arched windows and elaborate brickwork having insets of varying heights appearing in the raised red brick wall columns along both sides of the façade. The entrance to the bank was catty-cornered facing the intersection at East Main Street and South Marshall Street. The bank building in 1902 measured 27 ½ feet facing South Marshall (nee Johnson) Street and 118 ½ feet facing E. Main.
A poster collage recently discovered in the Rusk County Historical Commission log
cabin contains numerous letterheads, checks and bills featuring different FNB engravings. A check appears on the poster dated 1914 and bears a picture of the original bank as erected in 1902. Below it is a pamphlet which post the first extensive remodeling of the building. The pamphlet proclaims that FNB is “now twenty-three years old” thus dating the engraving at the year of 1925. Most of the original façade was demolished, save for the very back corner of the north facing outside wall. An additional building adjacent to the bank facing South Marshall was acquired and the bank was greatly enlarged. The red brick was replaced by white brick walls with cornices, window trim and pediments made of stone blocks. Gone are the high arched windows, which were replaced by lower and wider multi-pane windows featuring two narrower windows that adjoined each side of a much larger middle window. At the beginning of the oil boom, two additional stories were added to the building, including a penthouse. A photograph dated July 6, 1931, shows the completed building. The FNB boasted that the newly remodeled bank offered fifty office spaces for rent. The 1935-36 edition of the Henderson telephone directory listed some of the bank’s tenants as: William E. DeLamar, insurance agent room 209, Dr. William H Welch, dentist, room 204, Tisby Bath, attorney, room 312, and Dr. Coleman E. Burns, physician, room 400.
Having served the citizens of Henderson for almost seventy years, FNB moved to its new location at 605 South Main Street. In 1976, FNB was acquired by the Republic of Texas Corporation, and in 1981, the bank lost its identity when it was renamed by the corporation as Republic Bank.
The old FNB building has pretty much remained dormant for decades. The building has changed hands many times over the past fifty years. For a brief time, a clothing store called Show Place Mall occupied the first floor. Afterward the building was again abandoned and began to deteriorate. It was held by successive owners but never occupied. One realtor who managed one of the sales pertaining to this building advertised in the Henderson Daily News with a forlorn picture of this sad old building, and the following comment, “If I can sell this building, I can sell anything!”
Having fallen onto hard times one owner borrowed money putting up the building as collateral with Rose City National Bank of Tyler. Upon default, the bank building fell into the hands of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. It was the recommendation of realtors representing the FDIC that the building be demolished. Rusk County Historical Chairwoman Virginia Knapp fired off a series of letters and protests to city and state officials. Ms. Knapp along with Tommy Strong then President of the Henderson Main Street Committee (1990) appealed to then Texas Congressman Jim Chapman for intervention. Apparently, their concerted efforts paid off as the building is still standing thirty-two years later.
It has been recorded by several sources that on this corner lot the very first business house was operated here as early as 1838. However, none of these statements cite a primary source in which to verify this statement. In March of 1989, a canvas of all the historic buildings located within downtown Henderson was compiled by the firm of Hardy-Heck-Moore. The firm utilized the Sanborn Insurance Maps which detail downtown Henderson describing physical structures and occupying businesses, but not the names of the actual property owners. The maps cover the center of the town for the years 1885, 1890, 1896, 1901, 1912, 1919, 1927 and 1933. However, the block on which FNB is located, the firm of Hardy-Heck-Moore does list the ownership of the bank lot beginning with the bank in 1902. The Sanborn Maps do list the type and size of the then existing structures and articles of merchandise retailed by those merchants occupying the buildings.
In searching back through the deed records, most of this entire block was acquired in 1901 by Charles L. Brachfield, who conveyed the northwest corner to the FNB in the following year. Brachfield had purchased all the interest of the seven heirs of Thomas Jefferson Trammell Sr. (March 20, 1810 — April 16, 1886). Trammell bought this tract from Ben and Laura Smither(s) in 1866. In the deed of conveyance, Smither states he purchased the tract from Thomas G. and Francis Smith Timmons, who obtained it from Joseph P. Smith. Francis Smith Timmons and Joseph P. Timmons were siblings, the children of General James Smith who donated land for the establishment of the town of Henderson. Unfortunately, there are no earlier deed entries extant to trace this tract back any further, so the legend for now continues. Will this old building ever be made useful again? Given its poor condition and the expense (over $1,000,000.00) that would be involved in its resurrection, I wouldn’t bank on it.
The Rusk County Historical Commission appeals to the citizens of Rusk County to consider donating to the Rusk County Archives building fund. We are a 501-C-3 facility, and all contributions are tax deductible. Contributions may be forwarded to the Rusk County Depot Museum, 514 N. High, Henderson, Texas 75652 PH: 903-657-4303. Make checks payable to the Rusk County Historical Commission Building Fund.