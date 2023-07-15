Gasps, giggles and even a few heckles filled the Rusk County Youth Expo Center reception hall Wednesday morning as library magician Aaron Fasel, his polyester pup, and Bob the unpoppable balloon performed for a large group of excited children. The first event in a four stop summer reading program series, Fasel brought his magic A game to the stage much to the delight of his tiny onlookers. Tossing a deck of invisible cards to one audience assistant brought on roars of laughter as the confused collaborator searched for the deck, certain that he’d missed the well-placed toss. Assurance from Fasel that the deck was in hand, laughter continued as the deck was furiously shuffled and even tossed mid-air to ensure the wash was complete. Through the help of another onlooker, a card was chosen and minds were blown when after another toss of the unseen deck, the magic man produced a real-life card matching the one chosen. ‘What‘s and ‘How‘s filled the hall as the room full of wizarding wanna-bes begged to know how he’d done it. Rope tricks, a short puppet routine with the friendliest fabric Fido, and slight of hand sorcery kept jaws unhinged and imaginations spinning out of control through Fasel’s full magical set. Classmates and friends could be heard discussing possibilities as frogs appeared out of nowhere, short and long ropes merged, and card numbers shifted before their very eyes. As the set ended, Fasel offered the recently mind-blown and deeply curious crowd the chance to file by and peruse his portable cabinet of curiosities. Fasel visited the libraries in Mt. Enterprise, Tatum, and Overton sharing his stupendous sorcery with scads of Rusk County children.
