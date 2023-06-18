After nearly 30 years on the bench, District Judge J. Clay Gossett has announced that he will not be seeking reelection following the end of his 2024 term.

A 1985 graduate of the South Texas College of Law and nearly 40 year member of the Texas State Bar, Honorable Judge Gossett has served the citizens of Rusk County since his 1996 election to the 4th Judicial District seat.

