After nearly 30 years on the bench, District Judge J. Clay Gossett has announced that he will not be seeking reelection following the end of his 2024 term.
A 1985 graduate of the South Texas College of Law and nearly 40 year member of the Texas State Bar, Honorable Judge Gossett has served the citizens of Rusk County since his 1996 election to the 4th Judicial District seat.
Gossett took home more than 8,200 votes of the 14,947 cast for a 55.28% victory over long-time Rusk County attorneys Paul Nelson and Robert Minton, in that election cycle. That same election saw incumbent Democrat President Bill Clinton defeat former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole in a race for the keys to the White House. {/span}
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Rusk County for the last 27 years as your District Judge,” said Gossett in a recently released statement. “I am thankful to my family, fellow citizens, elected officials, and staff for their support during this time. At this time, I am announcing that I will not seek re-election at the end of my current term in December of 2024.”