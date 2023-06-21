Rusk County Commissioners Court began with prayers, by County Treasurer Andy Vinson, for the family of long-time Precinct 3 Constable Kenneth Miley, who passed peacefully in his home on the morning of June 20.
After the quick approval of employee payroll and the passing of the budget amendments agenda item, Commissioners discussed the contested allocation of ARPA funds for Road and Bridge projects within Precincts.
It had been previously discussed that $2 million worth of ARPA funds would be split evenly between the four Rusk County precincts, with each Commissioners budget receiving a $500,000 boost for road improvement projects, but possible changes to this allocation led to open discussion and some disagreement as Precincts 3 and 4 could be set to receive a larger amount than was originally agreed upon.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Bennie Whitworth, mimicking the process by which Precinct budgets are created, requested that County Auditor, Reagan McCauley, adjust the numbers to reflect fund allotment based on road mileage within each area.
“What had been discussed was at $2 million and each precinct gets $500,000,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut, quickly declaring his stance on the potential new allotment plan. McCauley agreed, stating, “That’s what’s been penciled in.”
“I think there was some talk different ways about it,” stated Commissioner Whitworth. “It never really got finalized whether we were going to base it, just a even split versus road miles or whatnot. I had Reagan run the numbers where we would at least stay at that $500,000, but if we wanted to do it with road miles increase the total amount allocated but it would be where at least everybody got the $500,000.”
“I know there’s a lot of road projects that need to be done,” continued Whitworth.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Greg Gibson, in agreement with Whitworth’s notion that the determining factor in fund allocation should be based on road mileage, said, “I still think it needs to be done by the mileage. The reason I say that is because $500,000 for x amount of roads and $500,000 for x amounts of roads, there’s lots of difference there. The budget’s divided up by those miles and I think these fund ought to be by the miles.”
“I understand what you’re saying but we haven’t done that with where we spent it in other places,” responded Gaut. “We haven’t done that with where it’s went to these water companies. We’ve given companies with 80 meters 100 grand and we’ve given water companies with 600 meters 100 grand. It’s a little late in the game, in my opinion, to do this.”
Gaut suggested that changes of this magnitude should be discussed in a public workshop assess other needs within the county.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Robert Kuykendall, agreeing with Gibson and Whitworth despite the potential of less funds for his own precinct said, “As far as talking about the water companies, we’re not here to talk about the water companies today, we’re talking about this right here and I don’t think it can be any more fair than divided up by road miles. I think that’s the only way to do it fair, like we do the budget.”
Kuykendall explained that the fund allotment is a “heck of a shot in the arm” no matter the total and larger precincts that have miles more roadway need that money to improve those often hard-used county roads.
Continuing to dispute the fairness of the dispersion, Gaut questioned, “So you think it’s fair to give one precinct $500,000 and one precinct a million? I look at the big picture too and I look at Precinct 3 who’s carrying over a million dollars at the end of the year and the rest of us aren’t carrying that much.”
Quickly jumping in to defend his own financial decisions, Gibson stated, “I’ll make a comment on that right quick. When I came into office I had a million dollars and I haven’t wasted my money. I’ve spent my money as wisely as I can spend it and there’s only so much you can spend in a certain period of time. As far as that, I mean, I can go out and spend it. I can spend it on lots of things, and I’m not going to waste the taxpayers money for the simple fact is, if you try to deplete it all down to get more in my budget for next year and when you have a 12 foot culvert that washes away, or a bridge that needs repaired and it costs you $100,000 and you don’t have that $100,000, what are you doing? You have to go to the bank and borrow that money. I’m not borrow any money on the taxpayer’s dollar.”
A court-wide refusal to make a motion setting either idea in stone led to County Judge Joel Hale’s motion to table the item until the July 5 meeting to allow Commissioners “time to ponder.”
Rusk County Airport Manager Alexa McAnally requested approval from the court for a second Hangar Lease Agreement with Tyler Richards for Hanger T-21. Richards is constructing an entirely new hangar on the Airport grounds which will hold one of his two airplanes.
McAnally also informed the court that construction is set to begin Thursday on the airport’s taxiway extension.
Commissioner Kuykendall was granted permission to go onto private property on County Road 285 D and County Road 2156 A to clear trees leaning precariously toward the roadway.
Judge Hale commended the Commissioners for their proactive responses to county issues, such as the clearing of troublesome trees.
“I think these guys all do a great job of trying to head trouble off and that’s what their doing in this case,” said Hale. “Where electricity is concerned I know it’s a bigger deal but the more you can do that the better off everybody is.”