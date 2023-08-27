The Education Foundation’s annual Tradition of Excellence Banquet,honoring the top ten percent of graduating seniors, also honors those students’ most influential teachers. For over fifteen years, one of this year’s Distinguished Alumni was one of those teachers, signifying the respect she had from her students.
Cindi Rains, honor graduate and National Honor Society member from the Class of 1983, began her college education at Kilgore College, where she was a Rangerette, Homecoming Queen and a member of Phi Theta Kappa. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a BA in psychology and a minor in English.
She also received certification in International Protocol and Etiquette from the Protocol School of Washington. She began her busy career by serving as a National Cheerleaders’ Association Superstar Drill Team Instructor from 1984-1990. During this time, she worked in dance camps at thirty universities across the U.S. and took a dance group to Ireland to perform in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Our alumna began her career in public education at Mt. Enterprise in the school year 1989-90 before returning to Henderson to begin her successful eighteen-year service to HHS, where she taught all levels of English, served as Department Chair, and served on the Communications and Scholarship Committees. For several of those years she was Lionette Drill Team Director, taking an award-winning team to Nationals. In addition to her exceptional work in the classroom at HHS, she gave a lot of her time to work with students outside the classroom. She was Key Club Sponsor, HHS Mock Trial Coach, taking the team to state three out of five years, choreographed for HHS’s theater productions of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and “Hairspray, and took eight students to England and France on an enrichment and educational tour.
While working full time as a high school English teacher she expanded her horizons as an entrepreneur. She was owner and director of Intensive Dance Company for eighteen years as well as the Rains Custom Choreography for twenty-five. As a result of this work, the trained over 600 dancers from across the U.S. and helped place over 200 on collegiate and professional dance teams.
Mrs. Rains is owner and director of the Protocol School of East Texas, the Area VI Protocol Consultant for Greenland Camps and was also a Texas FFA Ford Scholar Leadership and Etiquette consultant from 2010-2019. She currently serves with the Texas Farm Bureau Youth Division for Business Protocol and Dining Etiquette and is partner and co-owner of the McNee-Miller Estate Airbnb with Superstar and Associates, LLC, and Rette-Sister Properties, LLC.
While having a very busy career, she still finds time to serve her community of Henderson. She is on the Downtown Business Committee where she decorates downtown for Christmas and coordinates marketing for A Day on Main, the Syrup Festival, and the Christmas Reveal.
Other organizations and activities include Rangerettes Forever, drill team judge for Kilgore, Bullard Chapel Hill, Whitehouse, Legacy and Liberty-Eylau high schools and public relations specialist for Spirit of America Productions for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Cindi has given so much of her time and talents to HISD, it is only fitting that the HISD Alumni Association honors her as one of its Distinguished Alumni for 2023. She is married to Gaylon Rains, and has one daughter, Carli Dorman Devance and three sons, Jason, Dustin and Stephen. Her parents are Carl and Betty Somerville.
She will be honored at a reception at the Grady Ash Room at Lions Stadium from 6pm to 7pm, Friday, September 1. The Alumni association invites all her friends and former students to come by and congratulate her.