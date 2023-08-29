“Through volunteering we are able to share not only our knowledge and skills, but we are able to share our labor and our hearts.”
This is a quote from one of this year’s Alumni Association’s Distinguished Alumni and shows what makes her truly distinguished. The Association is always excited to honor someone who has made public service an integral part of their life. Starlet Gregory Sattler, Distinguished Alumna from the class of 1981, has taken service to her community to a high level.
After moving to Pflugerville in 1992, her professional career and service began in earnest. She was on the city Planning and Zoning Committee for five years, three as chairperson, served nine and a half years on the City Council, the Community Development Corporation for six years, and was the liaison for the Parks and Recreation for three.
Starlet also served on multiple committees and boards working toward making Pflugerville grow from around 4,000 to a current 60,000 plus. These include “Downtown Summits” for urban development, the Wal-Mart Development committee for growth and transition, the Residential Quality Standards committees, the Stone Hill Town Center and Zoning Code Revision teams, the Personnel Appeals board, and the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce.
For her exceptional work serving her city, she has received numerous awards from various organizations. In 2016 and 2017, she received one from the Community Development Corporation, in 2017, an award for her service as Councilwoman and in 2018, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chamber of Commerce. All this service led to November fourteenth being designated “Starlet Sattler Day” in Pflugerville.
While spending a tremendous amount of time serving the city, Mrs. Sattler found time to work in real estate. She began as an office manager for a small firm, received her license, and in 1998, moved to an Austin-based realty firm. In 2000 the became a trainer for new agents and in 2010, she and a business partner started their own firm, STARR HOME AND REALTY. She has received the distinction of a 5-STAR and 7-STAR REALTOR from the Broker Agent Advisor Council and has increased her sales from 0 to 5.4
million.
While at HHS, Starlet was a majorette, honor graduate, member of the National Honor Society and listed in Who’s Who among American Students. She is married to Gary Sattler, and has two children, Brandon and Tarrah. She is the daughter of Judy Sewell and the late Richard Gregory.
The Alumni Association invites you to join us at the Grady Ash Room from 6-7 p.m., Friday, September 1, to congratulate Starlet and our other Distinguished Alumni.