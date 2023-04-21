In the town of Carthage, there are a series of events where God’s word is heard, good food is served and the youth of today are taught the rough and tough, ins and outs, and ups and downs of what it takes to be a cowboy or cowgirl.
The annual Dirt Derbies series hosted by Still Waters Cowboy Church’s arena team begins Sunday, April 23.
The Dirt Derbies are family-friendly playdays with rodeo events for all ages and skill levels to compete in.
“It is all fun and games,” Jessica Dillard, Still Waters Cowboy Church arena team member. “We are just here in Christian fellowship!”
The day will begin with the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner. Then there will be a time for the young and inexperienced riders to participate by being led through the patterned events by experienced individuals, which is referred to as lead line. Following the lead line events, a devotional will be given. Then the riders without need for assistance will begin competing.
The order of events is as follows: cloverleaf barrels, straightaways, and lastly, pole bending. Each age group, except for the lead line participants who will participate in their events back-to-back, will compete in their desired event(s), from youngest to oldest before setting up the next event.
“It allows the kids that are not on a competitive rodeo level to come and have a fun time,” arena team member Hannah Bourg said. “And if you want to be competitive and go all in, that is fine as well.”
Whether a barrel racer, mom or just a curious family wanting to see what the Dirt Derbies consist of, anyone and everyone is welcome to watch the events.
“The public is encouraged to come and see what it is all about.” Dillard said. The open invite draws visitors from all over East Texas.
“We actually have a lot of out-of-town people that come,” Bourg said. “There are people who come from Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Martinsville and other places north.” A point system throughout the series is used to determine placements and awards. Only members of the Dirt Derbies qualify for awards.
“In order to get end-of-year prizes, you have to be a member of the Dirt Derbies,” Dillard said. “Not the church.”
Membership in the Dirt Derbies series creates eligibility for prizes for the top three ranking participants in each age group in each event. If one is a member, but did not place in the top three, he/she will still receive an award at the end of the series.
“For lead line, they just have to be a member,” Bourg said. “Do the pattern, and they have to be at three of the four Dirt Derbies, and they will get a buckle, a halter and a bucket.” Awards for the top three ranking competitors in each age group in each event vary every year.
“Every year we change it up,” Bourg said. “And see what we think is best.” The Still Waters Cowboy Church Chuck Wagon Team food truck offers various meal and snack options throughout the day.
“The quesadillas are on point,” Dillard said. “And it is donations only.”
While the food, awards and competition are factors the Dirt Derbies series offers, Dillard said there is something even more valuable to experience.
“I think the kids just love hanging out with each other,” Dillard said. “They love spending time with each other, running to trailers and just making memories together.”
Finding a place for the whole family to enjoy can be challenging, but Bourg said the Dirt Derby series may be the perfect fit.
“It is a great family atmosphere to bring your kids.” Bourg said.
Events such as these may unexpectedly impact one’s life greater than originally imagined.
“The Dirt Derbies series is very special to me,” Dillard said. “It is what brought my family and me to Still Waters. We started going to the Dirt Derbies for my daughter, and one Sunday we said, ‘Let’s go to church before, and then we will go to the Dirt Derbies.’ And we just loved it so much. It was definitely all God.”
Bourg noted a similar experience occurred for her and her family.
“God really led us here to join and become a part of Still Waters,” Bourg added. “The Dirt Derbies are definitely a special place in our hearts too because that is what brought us here.” Anyone wanting to register can do so April 23 at the church arena. A release form is required, along with a $5 per-event entry fee. Registration for membership will also take place at the same time and location.
“For a family with one kid,” Dillard said. “It is $35 and for a family with two kids it is $60. You only pay that one-time membership fee.”
The dates of the Dirt Derbies series are April 23, May 21 and June 11. The first Dirt Derby was originally scheduled for March 12; however, it was canceled due to arena complications. The makeup date will be announced on Facebook. The arena and church are located at 1669 Texas 315 in Carthage. Registration opens at noon, and the event will begin at 1 p.m.
“It is so much fun to come out and watch.” Dillard said.
For those interested in competing but who do not currently own a horse, those who have questions or concerns, or those who would simply like to hear more information, there are various ways to contact the church or an arena team member. Dillard is reachable via cell at (903) 488-0673. Bourg is reachable via cell at (318) 458-2885. Still Waters Cowboy Church is reachable at (903) 241-5335. To see event flyers and dates check, out the Still Waters Cowboy Church Arena Events Facebook page, @SWCCArenaEvents.
“We would just love for y’all to come,” Bourg said. “We would love to see a great turnout.”