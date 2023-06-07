TYLER — As the number of people diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes continues to climb in the United States, so does the need to educate them about the disease and how to manage it.

UT Health East Texas is making progress toward that education through its Diabetes University program, which has been offered via telehealth for a little over a year for those not wanting an in-person clinic visit. In that time, the number of people enrolling in the program has increased by 41 percent.

