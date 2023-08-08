Crossroad Family Care wants the community to remember a healthy SMILE is the best back-to-school accessory and will be offering certain free services and goody bags at the Henderson Clinic location to celebrate the start of a new school year.

Crossroads Family Care Dental will be providing free dental sealants, oral hygiene instructions, oral screenings and goody bags to the community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 9 to help Henderson and Rusk County students start their school years with bright, healthy smiles.

