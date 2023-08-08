Crossroad Family Care wants the community to remember a healthy SMILE is the best back-to-school accessory and will be offering certain free services and goody bags at the Henderson Clinic location to celebrate the start of a new school year.
Crossroads Family Care Dental will be providing free dental sealants, oral hygiene instructions, oral screenings and goody bags to the community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 9 to help Henderson and Rusk County students start their school years with bright, healthy smiles.
The charitable crew at Crossroads Family Care also held a Back to School Bash on Tuesday morning where they distributed dozens of backpacks, school supplies, and resources to help make this a great year for area students. On hand to celebrate Rusk County returning students were representatives of UT Tyler, Amerigroup, East Texas Food Bank, Fuzion, Henderson Health & Rehabilitation Center, among others.
The favorite of the day was easily the cheerfully decorated Safari Ice Cream truck, packed full of goodies just waiting to make huge messes for tiny hands.