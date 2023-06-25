The animal friendly associates at The Creature Teacher are busy making their summer circuit throughout the Rusk County Library System. Their Wednesday morning stop at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center saw an unprecedented turnout of excited young minds ready to learn about a select few of the group’s creature features.

Expo Center Director, Jennifer Sprayberry, was excited and maybe even a bit exhausted at the unexpected turnout.

