The animal friendly associates at The Creature Teacher are busy making their summer circuit throughout the Rusk County Library System. Their Wednesday morning stop at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center saw an unprecedented turnout of excited young minds ready to learn about a select few of the group’s creature features.
Expo Center Director, Jennifer Sprayberry, was excited and maybe even a bit exhausted at the unexpected turnout.
“I wasn’t expecting this many people,” said Sprayberry. “Every chair I pull is immediately filled. We’re almost at the point that people are going to have to sit on the floor. It’s so exciting to see this kind of turnout!”
As predicted, some late comers did get floor seats but enjoyed the experience no less.
Owner and Instructor Belinda Henry, with the help of husband and Finance Director/Instructor, Kory, taught an unexpected language lesson, educating the crowd of chattering children on the compound nouns for several of the creatures she introduced.
The Henrys started their lesson with the non-venomous millipede. Not your garden variety specimen, the size of this giant tropical millipede was enough to leave many in the large group of youngsters aghast. Jaws fell left and right as Henry made his way through the crowd.
Up next was an adorable spiny specimen and her prickle of miniature pin cushions. Littles in attendance learned that hedgehogs are not native to our area, but are ordinarily found in Europe and Africa. Despite their big screen adaptations, these prickly pets are quite slow-moving. Henry told a tale of a lost hedgehog who was later found floating in the neighbors pool, living her best little life.
The little floater surprised the Henry family with a trio of adorable little hoglets, who now tour with their mother.
A pair of prehensile tailed kinkajou were next in the rotation but were not pleased to have been woken during their nap and seeing a bit of an attitude forming, Mr. Henry made that walk-through more swiftly than the previous. Being nocturnal these rainforest mammals, were interrupted during prime sleeping hours.
A giant-eared bundle of adorable, the fennec fox, had just as much attitude but it was hard not to overlook the drama with such a cute face. Native to North Africa, the fennec fox is small in stature, but big in personality. They reside in the Sahara Desert and can tolerate very hot, dry climates. They are the smallest breed of fox, but those unusually large ears really come in handy for keeping them cool. Their hearing is extremely good, so soft voices are required around this sweet girl!
A crowd favorite was the pet-and-go presentation of Annie the constrictor. Not all adults loved the notion of touching the scaly specimen but little hands by the hundreds reached out to pet her sweet, dry skin. Reactions varied from disgust, to timidity, and delight but all were entertaining.