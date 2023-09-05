County-wide salary disputes focus of Commissioners Court meeting

Salary discrepancies and undiscussed dispute resolutions were the main public focus of Tuesday morning’s Commissioners Court.
Following last week’s Salary Grievance Committee results, Justices of the Peace were present in the gallery awaiting a decision regarding their requested salary increases and were shocked and angered when the agenda item garnered no discussion other than a statement by Rusk County Judge Joel Hale.
“At the conclusion of each hearing and after the opportunity to deliberate members of the committee completed ballots regarding the elected officials’ salaries.” said Hale. “In each case, the ballots failed to produce six or more of the same recommended salary. Because of this, no action was required at the committee however I will note that I have provided the ballots to the Commissioners for their general information.”
No further discussion or motions were made. Commissioners posed no questions regarding results and no intent of denial or approval of the requests was expressed.
Continuing along the trail of county workers disgruntled over salary discrepancies, multiple Rusk County employees and private citizens addressed the Commissioners regarding much-needed salary increases and unclear parallels between supervisor salaries.
“I have worked for the county for over 20 years,” said JP Precinct 5 Chief Clerk Angie King. “I have worked in the Justice of the Peace office as well as the Rusk County District Clerk’s office.”
“We’re here regarding the proposed budget of 2024. This budget does reflect a group of 20 employees, but I believe in the last workshop budget meeting two more employees were added to this list so now we’re at a total of 22. These employees are either the office managers, department heads, supervisors, directors, coordinators, reporting administrators who are generally second in command behind their elected official. The salary for this group of supervisors is proposed to be $45,000 with the exception of three employees. One would increase to $48,000, two would increase to $49,000...these 22 supervisors currently make $39,840.”
King asserts that Foreman positions working under elected Commissioners are paid more than $52,000, with Operator I positions receiving more than $46,000. Comparable supervisor positions within Courthouse offices, under the old and proposed new budget are set to have salaries lower than tier 3 employees in Precinct offices.
Sheriff John Wayne Valdez also addressed Commissioners, again requesting salary increases for Rusk County Sheriff’s Office employees. Multiple RCSO Deputies have resigned from the department, seeking, and often finding, positions within other jurisdictions with a significantly higher pay scale. One Deputy claiming a $25,000 annual increase of Rusk County pay.
Valdez requested consideration into Certificate pay for officers and dispatch alike as the mass exodus of RCSO employees is based solely on salary. Word spreading through the department that members of RCSO dispatch might also be seeking alternative employment leaves the Sheriff’s Office on a dangerous precipice.
“Those storms at 2 o’clock in the morning don’t always come from the sky,” said Valdez. “They come from the next traffic stop. They come from the next disturbance call or burglary in progress, or God forbid, a mass shooting. We live in that storm every single day.”
“I’m nowhere near close to getting this agency where it needs to be, but we’re getting there,” he continued. “So think about this, if I’m constantly turning over I’m never going to get there. If we start losing dispatchers, and I’ve said it in here before, we’re in a bind.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Bennie Whitworth addressed the packed gallery,
“We’re fortunate enough to live in the United States of America,” he said. “I can only think that when George Washington was assembling people to fight for this country, for our freedoms that we have now, that it wasn’t ideal conditions and they didn’t have enough people. They didn’t have enough money. They didn’t have the resources they needed. It’s a tough position to be in to look at the amount of money we have and figure out where that goes.”
County Judge Joel Hale, reflecting on the presentations made, said “I think we all had in our mind up here to take care of those office managers and those folks with additional responsibilities, and maybe we’ll get there at some point in time.”
“We’ve got to get a budget passed today or we’re going to be playing with the same budget we’ve got right now,” he continued. “On the bright side, to boost more employees I’m going to make a motion to amend the budget to replace all proposed raises with a $2,500 flat raise for all full-time employees excluding the Auditor’s office, court reporters and the District Court coordinator and elected officials.”
Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut proposed an amendment to his budget, doing away with an Operator II position while promoting that employee to an Operator I title. This change will show his office having eight Operator I positions and two Operator II.
“I’m actually cutting a position from my ‘24 budget,” said Gaut. “I wanted that position cut as Operator II with the proposed budget is at Operator I.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Greg Gibson further amended the budget to add an additional increase for Rusk County dispatchers.
“I would like to add, for the 12 positions with the dispatchers, another $1,000 on top of the $2,500 raise,” he said, a motion quickly seconded by Whitworth.
Seeking to fill the Precinct 3 Constable position left vacant by the death of long-time Constable Kenneth Miley, Commissioner Greg Gibson recommended long-time public servant and law-enforcement officer Rusty Hughes.
“I’m pleased to announce my recommendation for Rusty Hughes,” said Gibson. “He started out as a jailer at Rusk County Jail, and worked his way up through Deputy to Patrolman to Highway Patrol and he’s bringing a lot as Rusk County Constable and I recommend to the court that Mr. Hughes fulfill Miley’s term as Constable for Precinct 3.”
The vote in favor of Hughes was unanimous and he was sworn into office.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Bennie Whitworth proposed a “free dump day” in light of the County-wide burn ban.
“We’ve had several calls from constituents, with people not being able to burn, some people have trash piling up so I thought it would be a help to our citizens if we could do a free dump day,” said Whitworth.
Before the Monday, September 11 meeting, Whitworth will reach out to the City of Henderson and Republic Services to determine the date and participating locations of the event.
Rusk County Tax Assessor-Collector, Nisha Partin came before the court to request a 2-year renewal of the county contract with Pritchard & Abbott. Kevin McBurnett, Pritchard & Abbott representative informed Commissioners that the service would be adjusting to Cloud-based services and away from local servers.
Rusk County Library System Director Jennifer Bender came before the court requesting approval to accept a $2,500 donation from the Texas Book Festival. The approved funds will be used to purchase new non-fiction titles which will aid in the RCLS accreditation process by lowering the average age of on-hand books.
Commissioners also approved often-seen agenda items such as employee payroll and utility pipeline requests, one from Minden-Brachfield Water Supply to install a 2” water line along County Road 3143 and a 2” duct encasing fiber optic cable along County Road 4115.