The highly motivated mastermind behind the successful Henderson Trade Day, Francisco Corral wasn’t content with one flourishing business, so he packed the parking lot of Corral Auto Group with high-quality used vehicles, affordable for the everyday working family.
Almost daily you can find Corral posting his appreciation to his new customers. But even a second successful business didn’t exactly hit the spot, so he expanded his inventory to include a surprisingly hot commodity.
With gas prices still packing a punch, Corral’s new fleet of Bintelli scooters are in high demand, flying of the lot as fast as he can park them. His wide selection of Bintelli products such as the Beast, Scorch, Sprint, and Escape, which gives old-school Vespa vibes, have given affordable options for those intending to save money, while looking adorable, on those around-town trips and even those who are seeking a bit more adventure and hoping for a more powerful breeze through their hair.
Those looking for a relaxing ride, with a few more passengers, Corral offers the Bintelli Beyond, which can fit the whole family, along with a wide option of side-by-sides and off-road vehicles.
Bintelli Low Speed Vehicles (LSVs) are loaded with standard features like a Bluetooth sound system, dual USB ports, 12 volt power outlet, rear fold down seat with storage tub, multiple cup holders, 3-point seat belts, digital speedometer and odometer, back up camera, LED headlights, taillights and turn signals, steel belted radial tires, premium two toned seats, locking glove box, and so much more! ”Come check us out and see why we are voted the #1 LSV dealer,” urged Corral on his Corral Auto Group LLC Facebook page. “The adventure continues on- and off-road with the golf cart industry leader! Our premium lineup of fully loaded electric rides were made to keep the family fun going all summer long!”
If you’re on the market for a street-legal get around for weekend joyrides or daily driving, or even a full size vehicle, you can find Corral at 505 Highway 79 S, in Henderson, reach him online at corralauto.com, via email at corralauto@gmail.com, or by phone at 903-393-9188. If all else fails, or if you’re just looking for an exciting weekend event, you’re bound to see him every second weekend at Henderson Trade Day on Highway 259.