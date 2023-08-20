Smith County Judge turned U.S. Congressman, Nathaniel Moran made his way to Rusk County to formally announce his intention to run for a second term representing the First District of Texas.
Moran’s whirlwind tour of his First District constituency stopped in Henderson Thursday afternoon to touch base with his Rusk County supporters in the air-conditioned luxury of the Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce boardroom turned event venue.
Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez was honored to introduce Congressman Moran.
“It is my absolute honor to be standing at this podium today,” Valdez said. “I’m very thankful for my friendship with Congressman Moran...We were fortunate to find a conservative man with Christian values willing to go to Congress, willing to go to Washington, and fight for East Texas and is very genuine and passionate about what he does.”
“I’m grateful for the work he’s doing,” he continued, “so it is my very unique pleasure to introduce Congressman Moran.”
Recalling the not so distant campaign promises from his initial election, Moran rededicated himself to the fruition of those commitments, vowing to carry on with the important work he’s already started in Washington.
“This is a great day to be able to connect again,” said Moran. “Too much time is spent in Washington D.C., and I love being back in East Texas, to be able to have these face to face conversations.”
“I fully recognize that my service as your Congressman in Washington D.C. is not a right, it’s a responsibility. You’ve elected me to go there to be your fiduciary to speak on behalf of you, to be your voice and nobody else’s. Having grown up in Whitehouse and having been raised in East Texas, your values are my values. I want to go to Washington D.C. and have to make decisions based on the principles of the Constitution, the precepts of the Holy Scripture which undergird the Constitution as a foundation and the preferences of East Texas.”
Moran expressed his determination to continue working hard for the First District. He described eight exhausting but fulfilling months in Congress made up of late nights and long miles. His late nights filled with study for the multiple committee meetings he could, and often does have throughout a day. Those miles driven taking him to meet with people and business leaders throughout the 17 counties he represents.
Moran expressed his intent to continue sharing his weekly newsletter, filled with updates on his progress and anecdotal evidence of his work on behalf of his constituents, and monthly tele-Town Halls.
“You deserve to know that I’m working as hard as you are,” said Moran of his promise to remain transparent. “Everyone in this room works hard when you get up every morning. Your Congressman should work just as hard, or harder than you are. You deserve that from your representative. You should demand that from your representative.”
“Thank you for allowing me to serve one term for you I ask for your support going forward for two more years in Congress,” finished Moran, before spending an additional half hour visiting one-on-one with the crowd of potential voters, many of whom cast ballots in his favor in the last election cycle.