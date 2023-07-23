As the beginning of a new school year lurks right around the corner, shelves of local stores are fully stocked with the supplies needed to fill the highly anticipated school supply lists, and many community groups are working together to ensure every Rusk County child returns to school fully prepared.
Bettie Elder and her annual Yates Park School Supply Train will be returning to Henderson’s Civic Center to hand out backpacks filled to the brim with supplies. This drive-through style distribution center will open at 8 a.m., on August 4. While her goal is to remain open until 11 a.m., supplies often go quickly.
No documentation is required to receive a backpack, but children must be present in the vehicle. Anyone wishing to donate or volunteer their time, or those with questions can contact Elder at 903-657-4061.
The Ladies in Formation Social Group will be hosting a supply drive from 1 to 5 p.m., July 22, at Henderson’s Fair Park. Snow cones, popcorn, and cotton candy will be offered at the event, thanks in part to sponsors Brookdale Senior Living, Red River Brick and group members.
Children will be given one bundle of supplies each and must be present.
The charitable congregation at Trinity Baptist Church Good Samaritan Ministries will be handing out 200 backpacks filled with school supplies for Kindergarten through 5th Grade students. The group invites everyone that might need assistance in providing these supplies to come and get a backpack.
Supplies can be picked up from 8 to 10 a.m., July 29, at Trinity Baptist Church located at 1100 Kilgore Drive, in Henderson.
Kind-hearted community members have also rallied to create a small giveaway event at Yates Park in Henderson. Kasia and Becc will be holding their Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway from 2 to 5 p.m. Vendors will be present and donations are welcomed.
Willow Rehab and Nursing in Kilgore will be continuing gathering donations for their supply drive through August 9. A few of the supplies needed are highlighters, pencils, pens, notebook paper, spiral notebooks, and backpacks. Those wishing to donate to the drive can drop donated items at 1901 Whippoorwill Lane in Kilgore.
Started 12 p.m., Friday, August 11, the facility will host a Back to School Bash where they will distribute supplies. Food and drinks will be provided and those attending can enter their child into a drawing for a backpack filled with school supplies.
All events are open to the public.