Lamarcus Brown

Lamarcus Brown, former coach of the HBBA 10U Diamondbacks, high fives one of his players during a game at the Henderson Sports Complex.

The Henderson Boys Baseball Association (HBBA) is receiving public criticism in light of their board’s decision to suddenly remove one of their coaches this week. A Facebook post by Lamarcus Brown, now the former coach of HBBA’s 10U Diamondbacks team, has drawn hundreds of comments and shares after it revealed a screenshot of a text message he allegedly received from HBBA president Alex Hawkins explaining that he would not be allowed to represent their association as a coach in their postseason All Stars tournament.

The text in the screenshot reads: “The board and myself have had a lengthy discussion over the last week about you coaching Allstars. We have discussed the group in convos and in persons as well. We have decided and voted up not having you represent Henderson Allstars in the postseason. We feel that you cannot adequately represent our town and our organization at this time. This isn’t personal, this is a decision we had to make for the betterment of the organization. I have spoken with our district Dixie youth representatives and they agree that we have to put the kids and the organization first and to do what is in their best interest. We appreciate you coaching this year and we understand that it is a thankless job. Please feel free to contact me or Dillon if you have any questions about this decision. Good luck on the rest of the season.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription