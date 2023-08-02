In the Tuesday afternoon quickly-held Commissioners Court meeting, Rusk County Commissioners voted to extend the 7-day burn ban initiated last Thursday.
Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley came before the court requesting approval of a 90-day burn ban in light of ongoing drought conditions, with no forecast for precipitation and a quickly dropping humidity level.
“So far, for the last 30 days we’ve have 51 wildfire calls and three illegal burns, since we put on the 7-day burn ban,” said Dooley. “Today we’re under a high fire danger with a relative humidity of 33 and that drops constantly throughout the day.”
Dooley will revisit the lengthy ban at every Commissioners Court meeting within that 90 day window, updating Commissioners on any additional fires and the status of the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI).
The drought index is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture (assumed to have a maximum storage capaacity of 8-inches) and is expressed in hundredths of an inch of soil moisture depletion.
The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions. Rusk County currently lies at 675 on the KBDI.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Greg Gibson questioned the lengthy ban but quickly motion to approve the order with Dooley explaining that the ban could be pulled at any point but the 90-day period allows the court to focus on other matters without the need to constantly revisit and reapprove a shorter term.
Commissioners quickly voted to approve a 50% cost of living increase for County retirees. County Treasurer Andy Vinson explained, “We’ve been doing this for several years now. I talked to Reagan [McCauley] about it.”
Beginning September 1, 2023, the State of Texas will be requiring a minimum jury payment of $58 for any jury members picked to return a second day, or beyond. District Clerk Terri Willard came before the Commissioners requesting permission to pay an even $60, in hopes of easing the payment process and reducing errors.
“On the first day of jury, they get $6,” said Willard, explaining the actual cost breakdown of juror payments. “And day 2 they get $40. Right now the cost for the County is $6 for the first day, second day, with a reimbursement the County is only responsible for $6.”
She continued, “On September 1, day one pay goes up to $20. The State will start reimbursing now $14. The cost to the County is still $6. Day two is going up to $58, that is the minimum requirement. The State is going to reimburse $52, so the County is still only responsible for $6.”
“We currently pay jurors in cash, so because its $58 we give them two 20s, a ten, a five and three ones,” explained McCauley. “This will allow the Treasurer’s office to only get 20s
In agreement with the idea, Vinson expressed that his office would certainly appreciate the change.
“I think it would cut down on the possibility of errors,” he said.
Commissioners approved the request for change.
After passing on budget amendments and transfers, for lack of activity, and approving employee payroll for August, Commissioners approved pipeline requests from SQUAN, a Frontier contractor, to place a buried communication drop along the right of way of County Road 311 in Precinct 3, and Goodsprings Water Supply Corporation who proposes the placement of a service line under County Road 414.
A returning agenda item possibly approving County Judge Joel Hale authority to execute the settlement participation and release form regarding settlement offers from Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart in the matters of County of Rusk v. Purdue Pharma, et al, was taken into Executive Session, with no action available as of press time.