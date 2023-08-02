In the Tuesday afternoon quickly-held Commissioners Court meeting, Rusk County Commissioners voted to extend the 7-day burn ban initiated last Thursday.

Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley came before the court requesting approval of a 90-day burn ban in light of ongoing drought conditions, with no forecast for precipitation and a quickly dropping humidity level.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription