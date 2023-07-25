RC Courthouse
Staff Photo

While no Rusk County burn ban is in effect yet, County Judge Joel Hale announced the Commissioners Court intention to issue a ban at the next meeting.

Increasingly high temperatures and a lack of precipitation in the past weeks has lead Rusk County Fire Marshal, Patrick Dooley, to recommend that Judge Hale and the Commissioners initiate a burn ban.

