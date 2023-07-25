While no Rusk County burn ban is in effect yet, County Judge Joel Hale announced the Commissioners Court intention to issue a ban at the next meeting.
Increasingly high temperatures and a lack of precipitation in the past weeks has lead Rusk County Fire Marshal, Patrick Dooley, to recommend that Judge Hale and the Commissioners initiate a burn ban.
“The burn ban is going to be on the agenda,” said Hale. “People need to be real careful. Things are getting dry.”
Martha Lee, a Mt. Enterprise resident, and wife of a County employee, came before the Commissioners to raise awareness of the drastic increase in out-of-pocket costs associated with the current county insurance providers.
“I’m here to just give a little tidbit about the insurance,” said Lee. “Our household is not a ‘sick’ household, but we have spent more money in seven months on our $10 copay in insurance than we did the prior years before, not considering surgery years.”
She recommended that in upcoming insurance considerations, Commissioners and County officials allow families to choose the Texas County Insurance with Blue Cross Blue Shield having two options versus carrying United Healthcare and Blue Cross, at the same time.
Representing Mt. Enterprise, Laneville and South Rusk County Water Supplies, John Henry came before commissioners requesting additional ARPA funding to allow all three water suppliers to continue with much needed upgrades.
Laneville Water Supply is looking to upgrade 2 1/2 miles of water line on FM 1662 and FM 1798 which will cost nearly $185,000. South Rusk County Water Supply Corp. will be seeking funds to assist in a second well improvement project, after having spent $47,800 on the initial well. SRCWSC is hoping to make plant upgrades along with the replacement of 3 miles of line. The estimated cost of the line replacement is $345,000.
Mt. Enterprise Water Supply Corp. is hoping to continue a 3 1/2 mile line upgrade project which will see new 6” lines on CR 3195, CR 3201, and FM 3055.
Commissioners approved an additional $50,000 in funding for each water supply corporation.
Fair Play Water Supply Corp., a Panola County based water company, requested funding from the ARPA grant to extend its lines into Rusk County. From this approved $50,000 specifications were made that any monies are to be spent only on Rusk County improvements and extensions.
City of Henderson Public Services and Parks Director, Kirk Kimbrell, was approved by Commissioners for appointment to the Rusk County Rural Rail District. Board President John Cloutier vouched for Kimbrell with Judge Hale.
Commissioners voted to approve naming Nisha Partin as Designated Officer, a common annual practice during budget season. Parton will be in charge of calculating county tax rates.