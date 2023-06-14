AUSTIN – In observance of National Pet Preparedness Month, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is encouraging Texans to include pets and livestock in their emergency plans and build a separate emergency kit for their animals. Hurricane season began June 1, and the Texas General Land Office (GLO) continues to remind coastal and inland Texans to know their risk, purchase flood insurance, protect their home, safeguard documents, and prepare emergency supplies and an evacuation route.
“Having evacuation plans and an emergency kit ready for your animals is one less thing you have to worry about when a storm is bearing down on your community,” Commissioner Buckingham said. “Knowing they’re prepared means you’ll have more time to protect your family and home. During hurricane season, every minute counts.”
The GLO encourages all Texans to prepare for hurricane season by preparing an evacuation “go bag” for their pets, including the following:
Each pet should have enough food and water to last them at least 3-7 days. Don’t forget to change out their food every 2 days.
If daily medication is required for your animal, be sure to have enough for at least two weeks and store them in an airtight container. In case of any injury to your pet, be sure to include a first-aid kit. Include the animal’s health and vaccinations record book with other documents.
Bring copies of your animal’s registration papers, adoption information, or other records for each pet. Include pictures of your pets individually with you. This will help reunite you if your pet gets lost during an evacuation.
Make sure your pet is microchipped, which provides the best chance for efficient reunification if you get separated during a disaster.
You can begin preparing your livestock and horses for a natural disaster by maintaining an inventory, making sure animals have some type of identification, and planning evacuation arrangements.