AUSTIN – In observance of National Pet Preparedness Month, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is encouraging Texans to include pets and livestock in their emergency plans and build a separate emergency kit for their animals. Hurricane season began June 1, and the Texas General Land Office (GLO) continues to remind coastal and inland Texans to know their risk, purchase flood insurance, protect their home, safeguard documents, and prepare emergency supplies and an evacuation route.

“Having evacuation plans and an emergency kit ready for your animals is one less thing you have to worry about when a storm is bearing down on your community,” Commissioner Buckingham said. “Knowing they’re prepared means you’ll have more time to protect your family and home. During hurricane season, every minute counts.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription