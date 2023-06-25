Beach Mobility

AUSTIN— Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. is pleased to announce the Texas General Land Office (GLO) Coastal Management Program (CMP) is purchasing mobility mats and beach wheelchairs in 2023 in order for local governments to use these mobility aids to help make Texas beaches easier for all to enjoy.

“As Commissioner of the Texas General Land Office and a Texan who spent over a decade of my life living on the coast, ensuring all beachgoers, including those with disabilities, can enjoy our beautiful beaches is one of my top priorities,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “With the help of the Coastal Management Program, communities across the Texas coast can continue improving accessibility to make our coastline even more welcoming for all.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription