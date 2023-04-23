My brother recently lost his wife to breast cancer. Breast cancer is a horrid death. Actually, all cancer deaths are horrible. Cancer is unpredictable and unrelenting. Its threat is ever present, even after recovery. I think that cancer should be one of those things God should give us a pass on. If God were to ask me, “Tracy, if there were one thing you could wipe from existence, what would that be?” Well, it is a complex answer because unkindness and grief are high on my scale of wipeouts, but in the end, I would go with cancer.

I sat with my brother yesterday at a luncheon after church. He is so heartbroken, sad, lonely, searching, etc. Penny, my sister-in-law, was a talented, lovely woman and loved deeply by my brother. Now that she is gone, he is lost without her. His soul is injured. The pain he suffers is one that I hope never to endure; however, I know that the likelihood of its infliction is great.

My name is Tracy Renee Lee. I am a Certified Grief Counselor (GC-C), Funeral Director (FDIC), published author, syndicated columnist, Podcaster, and founder of the “Mikey Joe Children’s Memorial” and Heaven Sent, Corp. I write books, weekly bereavement articles, Podcasts, and Grief BRIEFs related to understanding and coping with grief. I am the American Funeral Director of the Year Runner-Up and recipient of the BBB’s Integrity Award. It is my life’s work to comfort the bereaved and help them live on. For additional encouragement, please visit my podcast “Deadline” at https://open.spotify.com/show/... or at https://anchor.fm/tracy874 and follow me on Instagram at “Deadline_TracyLee.”

