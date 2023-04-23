My name is Tracy Renee Lee. I am a Certified Grief Counselor (GC-C), Funeral Director (FDIC), published author, syndicated columnist, Podcaster, and founder of the “Mikey Joe Children’s Memorial” and Heaven Sent, Corp. I write books, weekly bereavement articles, Podcasts, and Grief BRIEFs related to understanding and coping with grief. I am the American Funeral Director of the Year Runner-Up and recipient of the BBB’s Integrity Award. It is my life’s work to comfort the bereaved and help them live on. For additional encouragement, please visit my podcast “Deadline” at https://open.spotify.com/show/... or at https://anchor.fm/tracy874 and follow me on Instagram at “Deadline_TracyLee.”