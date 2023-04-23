My brother recently lost his wife to breast cancer. Breast cancer is a horrid death. Actually, all cancer deaths are horrible. Cancer is unpredictable and unrelenting. Its threat is ever present, even after recovery. I think that cancer should be one of those things God should give us a pass on. If God were to ask me, “Tracy, if there were one thing you could wipe from existence, what would that be?” Well, it is a complex answer because unkindness and grief are high on my scale of wipeouts, but in the end, I would go with cancer.
I sat with my brother yesterday at a luncheon after church. He is so heartbroken, sad, lonely, searching, etc. Penny, my sister-in-law, was a talented, lovely woman and loved deeply by my brother. Now that she is gone, he is lost without her. His soul is injured. The pain he suffers is one that I hope never to endure; however, I know that the likelihood of its infliction is great.
I see my brother avoiding contact with others. This breaks my heart because he is a very sociable person. The problem is that whenever he goes out, he sees someone who knew Penny who offers heartfelt condolences.
Condolences are so important; however, my brother, who is so animated, cannot endure a life of misery and constant reminders of his pain. His personality is such that he needs almost comic relief rather than sad, heartfelt condolences from people who mean well but only add to his pain. My brother needs funny stories about his life with his wife. He needs a vacation with a group of funny people to a funny place, maybe a week in Vegas, going to stand-up comedy shows or river rafting with a group of comedians. Comic relief is more his style of healing.
As friends and supporters, we need to know those around us better than we do. We need to understand how they are progressing through their grief experience and how we can help. The term “one size does not fit all” is very real when it comes to grief. My brother’s needs for healing are utterly different than my own. For me, work is my medicine; for him, fun and comedy work best. Very different needs, indeed.
Because my brother’s healing style is different from most survivors, he needs to educate his friends and family about his needs. That is difficult to broach because he does not want to offend anyone. However, if he does not reach out soon, he will become frustrated and eventually snap at people. It would be better to say something now rather than wait until he becomes a recluse or moves away from everyone he knows. He does not need a rousting party, but he does not need a pity party either. He has had enough of that.
There are a few things he can do before he goes crazy on all of us wanting but not understanding how to help him. First, he needs to tell us his needs without fear of judgment or reprisal. Although this will be the most difficult of his recovery steps, it is, at this point, the most crucial. Once he gets it out, it will spread, and he is so deeply loved that everyone will be relieved to know that the old, carefree Daniel is back in the house.
Next, he needs to take care of himself. Exercise, eat healthy foods, get plenty of sleep, and generally try to distract himself or coax himself into being himself. Restoring his physical health will help restore his emotional health. He might try comic relief mixed with relaxation techniques. The two will help reduce stress and anxiety while delivering comfort, calmness, and cheer in their stead.
He needs to relax into simple pleasures. So what if the dishes sit in the sink overnight? They’ll be there tomorrow, and if watching a funny movie or playing his guitar helps him relax, so be it. Enjoying activities that bring joy will help lift his spirits and remind him that life is still beautiful and worth living. It will also help him think of his wife with a happier heart. She would want that for him.
Finally, he needs to take care of his spiritual health. He needs to pray, meditate, and practice his faith. He is a spiritual powerhouse and needs his spirituality to rescue him. Spiritual activities can bring one closer to a higher power and provide a sense of peace. Peace would be a powerful gift to him right now.
Although it can be challenging to cheer oneself up after a death, there are ways to cope with the pain. Reach out to your support team with guidance toward your needs, take care of your physical, emotional, and spiritual health, and find activities that bring you joy.
Most importantly, don’t be afraid to let others know what it is precisely that you need. Tell them directly what they need to do to help you. After all, they are floundering, trying to figure it out on their own. It will ease their minds and your stress if you tell them what they can do to help.
Grief is a wild beast; it takes more than just yourself to recover from it. Maybe I could find a comedian online to watch with my brother. A little popcorn and soda might be just the junk food he needs. I’d even be willing to do the dishes afterward.
If you’ve tried to help someone and noticed that what you and others are doing to help is not working, a change of approach and activities might help. Reach out to them and ask them if something different might help more. My brother would readily agree that he would rather see all of these sad condolences he is receiving go to the wayside and be replaced with lighter and brighter words and activities.
Of course, my brother will still need a little downtime to build himself back up, but we all need that, right? We all need time to recover from pain, but drowning in pain is not my brother’s style. He needs a strategy filled with humor and milder stress.
He needs to set up some rules for those around him so that he can breathe, shake off the gloom, and feel the relief of healing. Maybe I will address this with him and see what he thinks.
I think I already know his answer, but I’ll check with him first to ensure I’m not off base. I’d hate to add to his grief by doing something that might make him uncomfortable.
My name is Tracy Renee Lee. I am a Certified Grief Counselor (GC-C), Funeral Director (FDIC), published author, syndicated columnist, Podcaster, and founder of the “Mikey Joe Children’s Memorial” and Heaven Sent, Corp. I write books, weekly bereavement articles, Podcasts, and Grief BRIEFs related to understanding and coping with grief. I am the American Funeral Director of the Year Runner-Up and recipient of the BBB’s Integrity Award. It is my life’s work to comfort the bereaved and help them live on. For additional encouragement, please visit my podcast “Deadline” at https://open.spotify.com/show/... or at https://anchor.fm/tracy874 and follow me on Instagram at “Deadline_TracyLee.”