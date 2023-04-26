HENDERSON CIVIC CENTER COMMITTEE will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 10 a.m., Monday, April 17, at Henderson Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, for the following purposes:
1. Call to order.
2. Consideration and possible action upon minutes from March 27 meeting.
3. Discuss Civic Center Advisory Committee’s needs assessment of facility and grounds.
4. Adjourn.
