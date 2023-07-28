The Henderson City Council approved a new Volunteer Time Off (VTO) program for City employees during its regular meeting on Tuesday. The new policy provides employees with up to 16 hours of paid time off to be used towards approved volunteer activities and events. Appropriate examples listed in the policy include building a home for Habit of Humanity or donating time at a local food bank.

City Manager Jay Abercrombie and HR Specialist and Executive Leadership Assistant Hillary Faulkner crafted the program to encourage their staff to further serve their communities through volunteer efforts without having to use their personal vacation time. The VTO policy is also expected to help with employee retention and attracting people to work for the City.

