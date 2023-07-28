The Henderson City Council approved a new Volunteer Time Off (VTO) program for City employees during its regular meeting on Tuesday. The new policy provides employees with up to 16 hours of paid time off to be used towards approved volunteer activities and events. Appropriate examples listed in the policy include building a home for Habit of Humanity or donating time at a local food bank.
City Manager Jay Abercrombie and HR Specialist and Executive Leadership Assistant Hillary Faulkner crafted the program to encourage their staff to further serve their communities through volunteer efforts without having to use their personal vacation time. The VTO policy is also expected to help with employee retention and attracting people to work for the City.
The policy will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2023 with four pro-rated hours between then and December before it reverts to 16 hours in January. Approved volunteer activities will be at the discretion of the employee’s Director and the HR Department. All full-time regular employees are eligible to participate after the completion of seven consecutive pay periods.
At the top of the regular meeting the Council heard an update from Performance Services of Texas about their progress upgrading Henderson’s water meter system to a more accurate digital reading system and changing all City property lighting to LED systems to save costs.
The LED lighting retrofit program began in April 2022 and was completed in June 2022, affecting the Central Fire Station, law building, Civic Center, police station, community center, animal shelter and the water treatment plant.
Performance Services completed a pressure monitoring and leak detection service in March 2022 which included installing 10 Pipeminder Pressure monitoring nodes spread throughout the City and two Pipeminder Acoustic Leak Detection Nodes to help detect leaks sooner and respond to them faster.
Their last project to replace approximately 5,349 water meters in Henderson with new Solid State Ultrasonic meters began in April 2023 and is expected to be complete in August 2023. The upgrade will mean reduced maintenance, more accurate flow measurements and more accurate customer billing.
The Council approved two extra meetings during August and September to comply with the legal notice postings on Budget and Tax Rate requirements. There will be Regular Council Meetings on Aug.8, Aug. 22, Sept. 5 and Sept. 12, 2023.
The Council approved Resolution 2023-07-02 making emergency repairs to the Central Fire Department roof which sustained damage during a hail storm in April. The cost of the repairs was $73,000 by Reneau Roofing.
The Council approved contracting with the Rusk County Elections Department to run the Municipal Election on Nov. 7, 2023.
The Council approved Resolution 2023-07-01 to establish the City of Henderson Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Program which will allow Henderson residents to borrow money at a low interest rate towards projects that will save water and energy. The program won’t be run through the City as PACE will contract with individuals directly. The Resolution won’t be signed until a public hearing on Aug. 22.
The Council approved a minor plat application for a re-plat of the HEDCO-Frisco Street Subdvision in Council District 3. The property, located on North Frisco, was donated to HEDCO by the City in their regular meeting in June. The re-plat adds more road frontage to two lots.
The Council heard the second reading of Ordinance 2023-06-06 regarding the abandonment of a portion of an undeveloped alley in the 1000 block of Peach Street. Additionally, the Council approved re-platting the abandoned alley into the two neighboring lots.
Lastly, the Council approved 2022-2023 Type A and Type B budget amendments for HEDCO which their board already approved on July 18, 2023. The amount of budget amendments were $108,940.