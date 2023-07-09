The Henderson City Council held their 2023-2024 budget workshop in a special meeting Thursday afternoon at the Henderson Central Fire Station.
City Manager Jay Abercrombie led the two-hour session and noted that one of the most significant changes going into the budget proposal is a 3.5 percent cost of living increase for all City employees. The increase represents approximately a $315,000 addition to the budget.
“I will also say that the budget that’s in front of you, both the general fund and all the funds, they are balanced,” said Abercrombie to the City Council members. “We’re not looking for money…We always want to work hard to get to that point before you have to see it and try to have to a clean start figuring out where we come up with the money. It is all balanced in front of you right now.”
Another notable budget increase is going to certificate pay for the police, fire departments, water and sewer maintenance and animal shelter departments to encourage employees to get advanced training.
“We try to figure out ways that we can entice and pay our folks a little bit more, especially when they do something and get a little more training,” said Abercrombie. “So if they have a certificate of some sort—and there’s a lot of different ones when it comes to public safety and even water, licenses in water—we’ll give them an extra stipend for that certificate. So you’ll see that certificate pay line item has a significant increase this year versus last year. Again, we’ve been trying to get creative in how we can compete when it comes to recruiting.”
The Henderson Police Department’s certificate pay proposal increases it from $23,900 last year to $77,700 next year. The Fire Department’s would increase from $21,900 to $42,069.
Some line items are expected to change before a final budget goes to the Council for approval. A proposed $250,000 line item for Phase 2 #24 Construction in the Streets and Drainage Fund could increase up to $700,000 to go into completing street renovation and maintenance projects, pending the City’s discussions with their financial advisor.
As part of the special meeting’s agenda items, the Council approved moving their next regular meeting from July 18 to July 25.