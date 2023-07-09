City Council

The Henderson City Council held their 2023-2024 budget workshop in a special meeting Thursday afternoon at the Henderson Central Fire Station.

City Manager Jay Abercrombie led the two-hour session and noted that one of the most significant changes going into the budget proposal is a 3.5 percent cost of living increase for all City employees. The increase represents approximately a $315,000 addition to the budget.

