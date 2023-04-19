“Let’s Not Tik Tok Let’s Teen Tok” Free Event for students Pre-Teens to College are welcome. April 26th from 5-8 p.m. at Rusk County Youth Expo Center Henderson. Special guest Psychologist/Counselor TaShara Monigan and Pastor Randy Ross. Worship Band New Life Church Henderson, Bro. Josh Blizzard; Guest Musician Johnathon Edmondson. Local pastors and certified counselors will be on hand to talk individually about issues that concern students. Youth Ministers/Youth Directors, and Parents are invited to come and bring your group for an evening of fellowship and free food. Host church Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, Tony Zinnah, Jr. Senior Pastor. Adrain Boyce, Youth Pastor. For more information contact Pastor Zinnah at 903-720-1796 or Mesha Washington at 903-658-4597.
GOODSPRING METHODIST CHURCH will be holding its annual homecoming service. Service begins at 11 a.m., Sunday, May 7 at 8659 County Road 454 in Henderson. Luncheon will follow at noon. Bring a covered dish and enjoy.