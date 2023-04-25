Christian Women’s Job Corps GED program participant, Trisha Branham was treated to all of the pomp and circumstance any graduate deserves at her April 16 ceremony among her friends and family at Calvary Baptist Church.

A story of success prolonged by life, Branham left school in 2011 and began working on her HSE/GED. Life events interrupted her journey, as they are wont to do but consideration for a career worthy job opportunity led Branham back to the tutors at CWJC. She worked diligently and studied intently while employed, and being a wife and mother of two.

