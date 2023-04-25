Christian Women’s Job Corps GED program participant, Trisha Branham was treated to all of the pomp and circumstance any graduate deserves at her April 16 ceremony among her friends and family at Calvary Baptist Church.
A story of success prolonged by life, Branham left school in 2011 and began working on her HSE/GED. Life events interrupted her journey, as they are wont to do but consideration for a career worthy job opportunity led Branham back to the tutors at CWJC. She worked diligently and studied intently while employed, and being a wife and mother of two.
On March 3, 2023, Branham passed her final section, a joy which could only be celebrated adequately in a cap and gown. Sunday, April 16, Branham’s family, friends, church family, and proud supporters from CWJC, did just that. Her long walk became literal as she strolled down the center aisle, to the stage where her newly-earned diploma awaited.
CWJC Executive Director, Christie Gambrell, her own self emotional, couldn’t help but notice the overwhelming support of her church family.
“When the music started and Trisha began her walk down the aisle, I think almost everyone was in tears,” recounted Gambrell of the special day.
Completion of her Equivalency test made it possible for Trisha to accept the role in Financial Operations at East Texas Council of Governments.
Trisha’s celebratory story will be shared at the CWJC Dinner & Auction on May 4, 2023. This annual fundraiser will be held in the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church. The event will begin at 5:30. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at CWJC or from several CWJC volunteers.
For more information, call 903-655-1684.