Today’s oil and natural gas markets must deal with a number of wild cards (climate change mandates, rising inflation, possible recession) but the revival of China’s economy and Russia’s oil and gas production and exports are keeping energy forecasters up late at night.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), which represents 31 different countries that are primarily net importers of oil and gas (the U.S. is the only members that is a net exporter), issued its monthly reports this week and China’s petroleum demand and Russia’s exports were center stage.

Alex Mills is the former President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

