Little animal lovers crowded the Henderson Animal Center to read books to the shelter dogs and cats on Wednesday morning. The event was part of the Rusk County Library’s Summer Reading Program (SRP) which began this week.
Kids in the sixth grade and younger arrived at the shelter with blankets and their favorite books and made themselves comfortable in front of the kennels. Many held up their books to display the pages to the attentive dogs and cats as they read out loud. Some shelter dogs watched their readers quietly and contentedly while others jumped delightedly up and down, barely able to contain themselves over having so many visitors.