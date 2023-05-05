A handful of Henderson area cheerleaders have earned the opportunity to perform in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and are raising money in the next few weeks to afford the trip.
The girls qualified through spring tryouts with Spirit of America Productions, a company that’s organized cheer performances at the parade since 1989. The tryouts were held all over the country and were open to girls and boys ages 13-18.
Seventeen of the qualifiers, including Greenlee Goodwin, Adalee Chastain, Anabel Fajardo, Lily Hathorn, Monkey Copeland, Gracie Briscoe, Libby Rockey, Madisyn Washington, Addison Standley, Erin McHugh, Kyla Lewis, Hailey Gowen, Grace Propes, Brooklynn Burks, Cori Wimberly, Jenna Poole and Mary Ella Hampton, and their parents have set up an online fundraiser through TeamFunded. As of Friday morning they are sitting near 30% of their $10,000 goal and there are 25 days left.
“We are very excited about our 2023 Henderson Cheer Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade Fundraiser!” the fundraiser reads. “We appreciate your support as we raise funds needed to provide our students with a fantastic experience.”
The cheerleaders and the fundraiser are not affiliated with Henderson ISD. At the parade they will be representing just the City of Henderson and will wear official uniforms provided by Spirit of America.
The girls who get to go in November are in for a busy week in New York which will include several parade rehearsals, a tour of the Big Apple and seeing the annual Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular.
A contingent of cheerleaders most recently represented Henderson at the parade back in 2021. Around 400-600 cheerleaders are expected to participate in this year’s parade.