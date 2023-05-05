A handful of Henderson area cheerleaders have earned the opportunity to perform in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and are raising money in the next few weeks to afford the trip.

The girls qualified through spring tryouts with Spirit of America Productions, a company that’s organized cheer performances at the parade since 1989. The tryouts were held all over the country and were open to girls and boys ages 13-18.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription