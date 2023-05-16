The Henderson Chamber of Commerce honored the valedictorians and salutatorians from all nine Rusk County schools in their annual reception on Monday afternoon at the Civic Center. Wallace and Sons Wrecker Service were this year’s sponsor.

“The graduates on this stage represent the best of the best academically in their graduating classes,” said Chamber of Commerce President Charlie Hutto. “These accomplishments are certainly the result of God-given talent but no doubt also the great sacrifice, grit, determination and hard work. You guys should be proud of yourselves. Your communities are certainly proud of you.”

