The Henderson Chamber of Commerce honored the valedictorians and salutatorians from all nine Rusk County schools in their annual reception on Monday afternoon at the Civic Center. Wallace and Sons Wrecker Service were this year’s sponsor.
“The graduates on this stage represent the best of the best academically in their graduating classes,” said Chamber of Commerce President Charlie Hutto. “These accomplishments are certainly the result of God-given talent but no doubt also the great sacrifice, grit, determination and hard work. You guys should be proud of yourselves. Your communities are certainly proud of you.”
Hutto announced each valedictorian and salutorian and presented them with honorary plaques.
Henderson’s valedictorian is Victoria Garcia and their salutatorian is Hali Reyes.
Carlisle’s valedictorian is Allison Effner and their salutatorian is Meaghan English.
Laneville’s valedictorian is Paola Lopez and their salutatorian is Ranyia Neal.
Leverett’s Chapel’s valedictorian is Natalie LeBrun and their salutatorian is Raymond Espinosa.
Mt. Enterprise’s valedictorian is Carlee Reeves and their salutatorian is Emily Titlow.
Overton’s valedictorian is Montana Tarkington and their salutatorian is Alexandria Brown.
Tatum’s valedictorian is Alex Mace and their salutatorian is Yoltic Barrera.
West Rusk’s valedictorian is Jaxon Farquhar and their salutatorian is Andon Mata.
Full Armor Christian Academy’s valedictorian is Anna Norman and their salutatorian is Diana Canenquez.
“The next ten years are going to be some of the most exciting and challenging times for you,” added Hutto. “I encourage you to take risks, the good ones not the bad ones, and get out of your comfort zones. Try some new classes. Meet new people and put yourselves out there. But I’m guessing you guys are already pretty good at that.”
Hutto spent a few minutes asking the students about their post-graduation plans. All are attending colleges to pursue studies from medicine and finance to agriculture, with a handful intending to earn postgraduate degrees in the future.
Hutto also thanked Wallace and Sons, saying, “They’re a great local business that gives back and supports their community and we really appreciate their sponsorship.”