The Austin real estate developer who is at the heart of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment was arraigned on eight federal charges Friday, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Nate Paul was arrested by the FBI on Thursday.

Paul, 36, has been accused of providing financial benefits to the attorney general, who in exchange intervened in several legal issues involving Paul. That connection led in part to the Texas House impeaching Paxton on May 27. He now awaits a trial sometime this summer in the Senate.

Gary Borders is a veteran award-winning Texas journalist. He published a number of community newspapers in Texas during a 30-year span, including in Longview, Fort Stockton, Nacogdoches and Cedar Park. Email: gborders@texaspress.com.

