A celebration of life will be held for Braden Mimbs, the Tatum ISD football player tragically lost in a Friday night accident.
The community is invited to come together again to celebrate the life of 17-year old Mimbs at 11 a.m., Saturday April 22, at the Julius S. Scott, Sr. Chapel at Wiley College. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the same location.
Friends and family will host a balloon release in his memory on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m., at 2206 Randolph Street in Marshall.
Flower Arrangements can be sent to Black’s Family Center, 2308 S. Washington in Marshall, or they can be ordered at blackscarthage.com
The tragedy shook the close-knit community to its core, inspiring them to gather Sunday evening to support one another in prayer, after the tragic news broke within the community, with more than 400 parents, teachers, friends, and family gathering on the TISD campus. Students have spent the early days of this week decorating Mimbs’ car with special messages written on balloons.
An account has been created at VeraBank in Tatum, to help support Mimbs’ family in this trying time.