A celebration of life will be held for Braden Mimbs, the Tatum ISD football player tragically lost in a Friday night accident.

The community is invited to come together again to celebrate the life of 17-year old Mimbs at 11 a.m., Saturday April 22, at the Julius S. Scott, Sr. Chapel at Wiley College. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the same location.

