Residents of the city of Henderson and lifelong lovers of the welcoming atmosphere and delightfully delicious downhome cooking of the Smokehouse restaurant are together mourning the death of its nearly 50 year owner and operator, Joyce Duncan.
Duncan and her first husband Gene, sweetly described as the love of her life, purchased Sadler’s Smokehouse in 1975. Behind the restaurant, the Duncans also ran Duncan Wholesale Foods. In the four-plus decades since the young, starry-eyed couple began their entrepreneurial journey, the Smokehouse has remained a lunch-time staple for the Henderson community, their legendary hot-water cornbread a belt buster for many.
Nearly 40 years ago, Bonnie Medford came onboard to cook alongside Duncan. She remains to this day as manager and still cook, serving Henderson’s best comfort food with recipes crafted in a loving collaboration with Duncan.
“I’ve been here for 38 years,” said a grieving Medford. “I’ve stayed all this time because I loved her.”
The sentiment was shared with employees past and present with recent employee Nancy Massingill saying, “I worked here years ago, as a teenager, so I’ve known Joyce for what feels like my whole life. My mother worked here, too, and she and Joyce were long-time friends.”
A Henderson native, Duncan was born to Richard Bailey Whitaker and Lena Mae Haden.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Patty Brown, first husband Gene Duncan and second husband, Al Foote, and siblings, Louise, Vera, Betty, Richard, and Buck.
She is survived by son, Phil Duncan, and daughter, Sandy Cary. Also left to cherish the many memories made with JOyce are her grandchildren, Joni Duncan, Amanda Martin, Justin Cary, Alex Cary, Kim Cary, and Audrey Cary, sister Pat Vanderwater, of Kilgore, and a loving niece, Crystal Pirkey.
Following their beloved mother’s wishes, the family will not being holding formal funeral services but will instead hold a celebration of her life in coming months.