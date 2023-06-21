Henderson’s Yates Park was filled beyond capacity with delicious smells, smiles, and unbridled joy and community togetherness at Saturday’s annual Juneteenth parade and celebration. The morning started with a parade filled with trailers filled waving hands and smiling faces, riders on horseback, and familiar faces full of joy. With everything from bounces houses and the park’s splash pad to keep the little ones content and cool, party-goers danced, laughed, and played catch up with friends, family and new acquaintances in attendance. Door prizes were awarded and hearts and bellies were filled as the community gathered together to celebrate such an important date in the history of Texas and the heritage of its people.
