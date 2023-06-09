Mossie

Contributed Photo Mrs. Mossie Wright will be celebrating her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends at her Autumn Leaves home on June 10. Happiest of Birthdays Mrs. Wright!

This weekend will mark 100 years since the joyous birth of Oak Hill resident, Mossie Wright, and her loved ones look forward to the chance to celebrate a century filled with love, light, and the Lord.

Will Jackson and Lottie Miller of the Oak Hill community, welcomed Mossie into the world on June 10, 1023. Her siblings were Amy Jewel Jackson-Stewart, Woodrow Jackson, Maurice Jackson, and Robert Lee Jackson, and Mossie had a special connection with her Uncle Bennie Miller.

