This weekend will mark 100 years since the joyous birth of Oak Hill resident, Mossie Wright, and her loved ones look forward to the chance to celebrate a century filled with love, light, and the Lord.
Will Jackson and Lottie Miller of the Oak Hill community, welcomed Mossie into the world on June 10, 1023. Her siblings were Amy Jewel Jackson-Stewart, Woodrow Jackson, Maurice Jackson, and Robert Lee Jackson, and Mossie had a special connection with her Uncle Bennie Miller.
The family eventually moved to Greenville, TX, where she attended Ned Williams School. As fate would have it, there she met and married the love of her life, Levy D. Wright.
From this blessed union Mossie gained her greatest joys, her five children, Opal Wright-Allen, Thomas Wright, who sadly passed, Shirley Wright-Clark, Mozelle Wright, and Bobby Wright.
Moving on to San Angelo, TX, she received her Nursing Degree from the San Angelo College of Nursing. She worked at St. John’s Hospital until her retirement.
“She taught us that education came first,” said daughter Mozelle Wright. “We raised our children accordingly.”
Mossie held her children to a higher standard that paid off. Son Thomas was the first Black Valedictorian of Central High School in San Angelo, daughter Shirley is a school teacher, son Bobby is a retired Army Master Sergeant and daughter Mozelle was an Engineering Technician who worked hard to attain her degree in Medical Billing and Coding. Of her 16 grandchildren, her influence produced two Registered Nurses, two Certified Nursing Aides, and a lawyer.
“She was the go-getter of the family. She was the one that pushed us into getting an education. Ain’t nothing like Mama. We love our Mama.”
Always a great lover of the Lord, Mossie and her family attended St. Paul’s Baptist Church in San Angelo under Reverend Frank Phillips. She was an usher in the church, a task she loved deeply.
Her favorite scripture remains Psalm 84:10, “I’d rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God, than to dwell in the tents of the wicked.”
After the sad passing of her beloved husband in the 1970s, Mossie returned to her roots in the Oak Hill community. The return home lead her back into the Fredonia Baptist Church fold, where she grew in the Lord under the leadership of Reverend Terry McAlister.
She is now a happy resident of Autumn Leaves Assisted Living Facility in Henderson, where her family will hold a private celebration of her 100th glorious birthday.
Her daughter Mozelle spoke on behalf of her entire loving family saying, “Happy 100th Birthday Mom!”