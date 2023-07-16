As that hand on a hip will testify, Lue Kate Walton has been sassy since way back, and 87 years hasn’t dulled her wit.
On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, friends and family of Walton will gather to celebrate a life filled with the love of God, the love of her childhood sweetheart, and the adoration of her family. Lewis, the love of her life and husband of 68 years, eager to celebrate her special day started the celebration early with a homemade cake and a ton of cuteness.
Her love of laughter has helped her make it through life’s happy times, while a powerful faith and constant prayer has gotten her through the tougher moments. The wisdom gleaned from 87 years was, “Be kind to others, even if they are not kind to you; love everyone even if you don’t get it back; help people if you can.”
Reminiscing on life lessons from her mother, Walton said, “You don’t get your blessings from helping others. Your blessings come from God!”
Walton’s daughter Brenda, and husband Wallace, and son Donald and wife Tara are excited to celebrate the well-lived life of their beloved mother, with surprise visits in store. Grandchildren, Krystle and Lue Trena sent their sassy grandmother birthday wishing saying, “Happy Birthday Grandma, keep on rocking!”