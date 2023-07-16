Lue Kate

Lue Kate Walton and her beloved Lewis in their early years with little Brenda and Don.

 Contributed Photo

As that hand on a hip will testify, Lue Kate Walton has been sassy since way back, and 87 years hasn’t dulled her wit.

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, friends and family of Walton will gather to celebrate a life filled with the love of God, the love of her childhood sweetheart, and the adoration of her family. Lewis, the love of her life and husband of 68 years, eager to celebrate her special day started the celebration early with a homemade cake and a ton of cuteness.

