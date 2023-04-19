We welcome you to worship with us in person but also have online streaming available. Please visit our website at cbchenderson.org or the Calvary Baptist Church Facebook page for updated information and streaming options.
Sunday morning Bible Study begins at 9:00 a.m. Worship begins at 10:15 a.m. on site as well as livestream.
Wednesday evening activities begin at 6:30 p.m. Children K-5 th have J.A.M. (Jesus and Music) in our Children’s Area. Students in 6 th -12 th grades meet at the Student Center until 7:30 p.m., with open gym following until 8:30
p.m. Several adult Bible studies are now available on Wednesdays as well with more being added in upcoming weeks. Please contact the church office for more information. Wednesday night dinner is served from 5:15-6:15
p.m. in the Fellowship Center.
College and Career class meets at the Student Center on Thursday evenings at 6:00 p.m. Call the church office for information.
Men’s Tuesday Night Bible Study is held each Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Herschel’s. They will be studying the book of Luke.
Body Recovery meets in the gym at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Join us for a little low-impact exercise! This class is open to the public.
Calvary’s sewing ministry meets in the Education Building from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. Newcomers are always welcome to this ministry!
Our A.I.M. (Adults In Ministry) will meet for a fellowship luncheon on Thursday, April 20 at 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. We will go to Texas Baptist Institute for a tour of the Antiquity Encounter Museum. Community Groups have started back on Sunday evenings. It’s not too late to get in a group. Call the church office to get signed up.
We look forward to seeing you at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 410 North Marshall. For more information, call (903) 657-8153 or visit our website at www.cbchenderson.org.