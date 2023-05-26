Henderson Police Department hosted Henderson Boy Scouts of America Girl Troop 219 at its K-9 Training Facility, the existence of which is a credit to Eagle Scout Dani Harrison, one of the troops founding members.

The khaki-clad crew gathered Monday evening to dedicate the site to Harrison and the troop’s hard work in creating the facility with a sign declaring it an Eagle Scout Project with Harrison’s name emblazoned at the center.

