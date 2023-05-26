Henderson Police Department hosted Henderson Boy Scouts of America Girl Troop 219 at its K-9 Training Facility, the existence of which is a credit to Eagle Scout Dani Harrison, one of the troops founding members.
The khaki-clad crew gathered Monday evening to dedicate the site to Harrison and the troop’s hard work in creating the facility with a sign declaring it an Eagle Scout Project with Harrison’s name emblazoned at the center.
The facility was created to allow HPD and Rusk County K-9 handlers the opportunity to give their four-legged officers extended training in their specific field of expertise. Coming from a family of trainers, Harrison recognized the need for such a facility and worked tirelessly to see it come to life. From concept design to fundraising and finally physical labor, the training facility was a work of real passion for Harrison.
HPD K-9 handlers spoke to the group about drug use prevention and held an extensive question and answer session before taking to the course to show their officers in action. Student Resource Officer Clint Case was on hand with the much-loved Barney. The outwardly ferocious flop-eared officer Vic dragged his partner Officer Kevin Bisnette to the course for a fun-filled day of training.
“The troop is very grateful for Henderson Police Department,” said Scout Leader Shana Moland.
BSA Troop 219 is actively seeking new troop members and friends to join in their outdoor adventures. If you know of a girl between the ages of 10½ and 18 who is interested in a fun, outdoor leadership program contact Troop 219 Scoutmaster via e-mail molandfamilyintexas@gmail.com