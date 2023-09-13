A group of outspoken inmates from MTC’s Bradshaw unit celebrated the 5th Annual Toastmasters Graduation on September 1.
Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen served as the celebration’s guest speaker and later signed a Proclamation declaring September 1, 2023, as Bradshaw Speechcraft Toastmasters Club Day.
Toastmasters International empowers people to achieve their full potential and realize their dreams. Through the Speechcraft Program and our member run Toastmasters and Gavelier clubs, people around the world can improve their communication and leadership skills and find the courage to change and improve the world.