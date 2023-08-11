The changing face of Henderson’s historic downtown took on a whole new shine with the Friday morning soft opening of E.T.A.B. Custom Motorcycles, the chromed-out brainchild of three sons of Rusk County.

Located in what once was Western Auto, the newly renovated showroom oozes cool from its exposed brick walls to its unobtrusively quiet piped-in rock soundtrack. A visit to E.T.A.B. won’t look or sound like your everyday downtown shopping experience, but the open hospitality of the entire staff of friends and family will leave you feeling relevant and oddly edgy.

