The changing face of Henderson’s historic downtown took on a whole new shine with the Friday morning soft opening of E.T.A.B. Custom Motorcycles, the chromed-out brainchild of three sons of Rusk County.
Located in what once was Western Auto, the newly renovated showroom oozes cool from its exposed brick walls to its unobtrusively quiet piped-in rock soundtrack. A visit to E.T.A.B. won’t look or sound like your everyday downtown shopping experience, but the open hospitality of the entire staff of friends and family will leave you feeling relevant and oddly edgy.
Owners Ryan Maddox, James Stietenroth, and Zack Rudd have a life-long love for all things two-wheeled and that passion bleeds over into their meticulous showroom and business model.
“I was on two wheels before I could walk,” boasted the bearded co-owner Rudd, the personification of “born to ride.
“I’ve been riding since I was 18,” said Maddox. “Boys like working on stuff, and we found a hole in the market for custom stuff, especially around here.”
Recognizing that most, if not all, local mechanics and service shops have a waiting list for motorcycle maintenance, repair and even customization, the crew dug in their kickstands and got to work creating the welcoming environment for bikers young and old. Complete with a cozy lounge equipped for reminiscing about an extraordinary ride or just escaping the summer heat, these new business owners invite the community to come ogle the showroom’s selection of custom bikes and peruse their line of witty apparel and accessories, or stock up on their extensive line of Bullsnot! products.
The chrome-loving crew will also be hosting regular family-friendly boke events, the first being the Friday evening Bike Night. With bikes, music provided by DJ Mass, a bounce house for the little ones, and door prizes the event was expected to be a crowd pleaser. For true motorcycle enthusiasts prizes were awarded for Loudest Pipes, Best Looking Bike, and Loudest Audio Bike.
“This is just the beginning,” said Ryan. “We want to have more Bike Nights and we’re trying to come up with more family-friendly events. While our Bike Nights are family-friendly something really focused on the family.”
With open air movie nights and similar experiences in store, these dedicated riders want to do away with the viral misrepresentation of the biker community and display the softer side of biker life.
“We want to bring the community together,” said Stietenroth. “There is a biker community in the Rusk County area but there’s never been anything here for them to do. Our goal was to bring the families together, those who ride, bring them together, and give them a place to go where they could be THEM.”