Thousands upon thousands of packages will be appearing on doorsteps in the next couple of days as part of the surge of shopping that comes with Prime Day. Shoppers flocked to the virtual storefronts of many retailers this week in the hopes of securing discounted household items, clothing, electronics, and other popular items. But not every customer will be entirely happy with the products which eventually arrive at their door, and many items will likely be returned.

Amazon’s return policy on Prime Day is the same as it is on any other day of the year. The majority of items from Amazon, including all Amazon devices and products bought using Alexa voice shopping, can be returned within 30 days of purchase. However, not all online retailers have the same policies and even on Amazon, there are some items which cannot be returned.

