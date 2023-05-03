A Kilgore man died and another has been charged with murder, Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez said.
Jermile Jimerson, 32, died after being stabbed by Earlie Williams, 46, also of Kilgore, on Thursday.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 12000 block of County Road 175 North in Kilgore on Thursday in reference to a knife wound victim, Valdez said. Deputies responding to the scene found family members were applying pressure to Jimerson’s wounds. The deputies initiated CPR until EMS arrived.
Officials found that Jimerson had “received sharp force trauma to the face and torso during a physical altercation with family member Earlie Williams.”
Jimerson was taken by air ambulance to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, where he was pronounced dead, Valdez said.
Williams was arrested at the scene and charged with murder, Valdez said. He remains in the Rusk County Jail, with bond set at $1 million.
“The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office offers its thoughts and prayers to the family members and friends of Jermile Jimerson, as they endure this trying time,” Valdez said. “The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to enforcing the law and protecting the communities we proudly serve.”
