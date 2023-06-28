Just as power had been restored to 95% of the more than 250,000 left in the dark by the hurricane-force winds of the June 16 storm, a short-lived but powerful storm sent Rusk County Electric Coop teams back out onto the highways and byways to repair widespread line damage.
Teams of familiar faces were back out in the rural East Texas area, clearing downed trees and powerlines after the Friday evening storm ripped through the area. Residents in Henderson, Mt. Enterprise, Laneville and the surrounding communities saw widespread damage to homes and property, while less rural areas struggled with mass power outages.
The doors of many Henderson businesses were shuttered for days, leaving Rusk County residents scrambling to purchase essentials.
Most of downtown Mt. Enterprise went dark, with only a few of the local businesses having the use of industrial generators. The Hwy 259 7-11 quickly sold out of gasoline and eventually closed its doors to the public. Ray Gene Chapman, of Chapman’s Grocery, managed to keep regular store hours using his age-old method of powering important electronics with the well-charged battery of his perfectly maintained pick-up.
RCEC crews, contractors, Right of Way contractors and crews from Jasper Newton Electric Coop and Cherokee County Electric Coop, joined forces again to repair the extensive damage. Overnight the repairs and restoration dropped the outage total to 3,200.
Even as progres was made residents of Minden, Mt. Enterprise, Laneville, Sulfur Springs, and Good Springs lost power again due to a transmission outage from the company’s power supplier.
“As soon as it was safe, RCEC linemen were out in full force and wouldn’t quit until the last member’s power was back on around 4 am this morning,” said RCEC representatives on the company’s Facebook page. “The triple digit heat index was tough but they never complained because they knew members were depending on them.”
“We would like to thank our members for the kind words and understanding while our employees, with assistance from Deep East Texas EC, Northeast Texas and Hoff Pauir, worked around the clock to get power restored as quickly as possible,” they continued.