Just as power had been restored to 95% of the more than 250,000 left in the dark by the hurricane-force winds of the June 16 storm, a short-lived but powerful storm sent Rusk County Electric Coop teams back out onto the highways and byways to repair widespread line damage.

Teams of familiar faces were back out in the rural East Texas area, clearing downed trees and powerlines after the Friday evening storm ripped through the area. Residents in Henderson, Mt. Enterprise, Laneville and the surrounding communities saw widespread damage to homes and property, while less rural areas struggled with mass power outages.

