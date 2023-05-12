Students from 11 area school districts converged on Henderson Lions Stadium Friday morning for the Sarah Murphy Invitational Field Day. The community-sponsored track and field event was designed to accommodate special needs students so they could all participate and feel like champions.
Hundreds of students sorted into their school groups marched onto the field behind a color guard and the Henderson High School drumline and Henderson ISD Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb was on hand to conduct the opening ceremony.