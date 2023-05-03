Management and Training Corporation (MTC), Texas Bank, and Son Shine Lighthouse Ministries (SSLM) have teamed up to assist a local woman along her battle with a rare form of Leukemia.
In 2018, Erica Wehmeyer was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Leukemia, a type of cancer that starts in certain blood-forming cells of the bone marrow. Miraculously, she quickly went into remission.
The rare CML Leukemia has recently progressed to an acute blast phase, requiring aggressive chemotherapy at MD Anderson in Houston. Her best hope to achieve remission is a well-matched stem cell transplant. Allogeneic stem cell transplant, or a transplant from a donor, is the only known cure for CML.
While the search continues for a viable donor, Wehmeyer continues treatment and seeks housing in the Houston area, where she’ll stay for several months after the transplant.
A 2016 Son Shine Lighthouse Ministries graduate with a firm foundation in Christ, Wehmeyer’s faith has never waivered through these trying times. Her SSLM family have teamed up with her employers and friends at MTC, and the ever-generous Texas Bank family, to hold a burger fundraiser to benefit Wehmeyer as she seeks treatment.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Texas Bank parking lot, located at 1120 US Hwy 79 North in Henderson, the community is invited to be a part of the miracle for Erica Wehmeyer. Well known for their great cook team, MTC will have the grill hot and ready to serve $10 burger baskets. Pre-orders are available online at https://son-shine-lighthouse-ministries.betterworld.org/, where online donations can also be submitted. Checks can be mailed to SSLM, PO Box 436, New London, TX, 75682 or dropped off at any Texas Bank location.
Orders of 10 or more can be delivered upon request.
For those hoping to be a bigger part of Erica’s miracle, individuals 18-40 wishing to be tested for potential stem cell match can learn more at www.bethematch.org. Check under the Donor tab for ‘donate stem cells’ to sign up and receive a mouth swab test kit by mail.