More than seventy-five years has passed since the end of the Second World War, yet this world event continues to produce new and fresh motion picture material.
Within the past five to ten years, we have seen remakes of such earlier popular war films as Midway and Pearl Harbor. Also, newer topics have been covered in recent films such as Hacksaw Ridge and Dunkirk. With the exception of the movie 1917, there has been little interest either in films or historical subjects dealing with World War One, also known as “The Great War” and “The War to End All Wars”. The devastation which it wrought upon the earth, was at its conclusion deemed to be so horrible that another war upon such a scale would be unthinkable, hence President’s Woodrow Wilson’s concept of a “League of Nations” to resolve conflicts and disputes before hostilities erupted. Most historians agree that the terms imposed upon Germany by the Treaty of Versailles ending the conflict, actually set the stage for the Second World War.
World War One has also been coined by many historians as “America’s Forgotten War”, being greatly overshadowed by its successor, World War II. Being more recent, its memory remains constant. While their ranks or dwindling, there are still soldiers living who served and continue to be in contact with the public thus keeping its memory alive. I was born only six years after World War II ended. Many Americans living today can remember VE (Victory in Europe) DAY, or had grandparents who served in this conflict. There are no survivors today who can keep the events of World War One alive before the public. Still, the First World War, left a lasting impact upon families who lived in Rusk County.
At least 18 men who served from Rusk County during World War I, participated in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive which occurred during the final days of the last Allied offense fought from September 26, 1918, to the signing of the Armistice on November 11, 1918. Of these 18 men, two paid with their lives. Joe G. Lloyd and Russell Wylie were both instantly killed and Hardy Crow wounded when a shell exploded near them. Ironically, Lloyd and Wylie’s death came just two hours after the Armistice was signed.
Below is a list of soldiers who gave up their lives on the battlefield of France:
Barret, Ben Tully, killed in action Battle of St. Mihiel
Bell, Charley Bell, of Mt. Enterprise, killed in action Meuse-Argonne Offensive
Bridges, Julius Hays, killed in action October 31, 1918, interred Arlington National Cemetery
Guin, William A., of New Salem, killed in Action on July 19, 1918, and is buried in Aishe-Marne American Cemetery, Picardie, France.
Jimmerson, Corp. Angus L., died from wounds received in battle of Soissons. His was the first body returned to Rusk County from the battlefields of France.
Lloyd, Sgt. Joe Graham, killed in action November 11, 1918
Oliver, Clarence E., killed from machine gun fire near Vilcy-en-sur, France – believed to have been the first Rusk County soldier to be killed in action.
Patten, Julian, killed by artillery fire in Battle of St. Mihiel
Rankine, Charles P., killed action near Ponta-Mossoun, France
Risinger, Ollie, killed in Champagne Sector
Wylie, Russell, killed Meuse-Argonne Offensive
Other casualties occurred at home, within the states. First Lieutenant Alan J. McDavid, of Overton, was accidentally killed during a gun training exercise when a shell exploded nearby. Virgil Whitfield Hamilton and Horace Yates both died during the flu epidemic of 1918, at the Base Hospital at Camp Travis, San Antonio, Texas.
The next subject to be covered are those who were wounded in battle. Here follows excerpts from a letter written by George T. Tipps to his sister, Mrs. John Baxter, dated Toulse, France Aug. 3, 1918: “I have been wounded since the 18th of July. Was wounded about 9:30 in the evening. I had been, you might say, in battle all day, and saw men fall here and there….I got, to my certain knowledge 12 Germans that day and helped to take a number of prisoners’… I was hit in the mouth, knocking out nine teeth and cutting apart my tongue on the left side and also breaking a part of my lower jaw bone right in front.”
Two Rusk Countians were also awarded the Purple Heart, Harold H. Welborn and Tom Arnold Jr.
While on patrol, Welborn, a combat engineer with the 359th Infantry, was gassed but declined medical assistance until the objective of his mission was completed. He was also cited by the French government for extraordinary heroism while under fire. Arnold was also decorated for extraordinary heroism while in action in France.
4.7 million men and women served in the Armed Forces in during World War I. 53,402 were killed in action. As with most military conflicts the majority of deaths actually occurred from diseases, which claimed 63,114 lives. A total of 205,000 were wounded. As did most soldiers, George Tipps, survived the war, returning home with his comrades known as the “Doughboys” lying down their arms and picking up plowshares. Micah 4:3.