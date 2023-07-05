Dough Boys
Contributed Photo

More than seventy-five years has passed since the end of the Second World War, yet this world event continues to produce new and fresh motion picture material.

Within the past five to ten years, we have seen remakes of such earlier popular war films as Midway and Pearl Harbor. Also, newer topics have been covered in recent films such as Hacksaw Ridge and Dunkirk. With the exception of the movie 1917, there has been little interest either in films or historical subjects dealing with World War One, also known as “The Great War” and “The War to End All Wars”. The devastation which it wrought upon the earth, was at its conclusion deemed to be so horrible that another war upon such a scale would be unthinkable, hence President’s Woodrow Wilson’s concept of a “League of Nations” to resolve conflicts and disputes before hostilities erupted. Most historians agree that the terms imposed upon Germany by the Treaty of Versailles ending the conflict, actually set the stage for the Second World War.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription