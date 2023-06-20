TYLER – The American Red Cross is providing food, water, shelter and replacing medicines and clothing for those impacted by the disaster that came through East Texas last Thursday into Friday. Volunteers are currently working with local county and city disaster officials in addition to assessing homes that have received damage.
“Our Red Cross volunteers from right here in Tyler, Longview, Gilmer and so many other communities were on the job immediately,” said Karen Holt, executive director for the Red Cross East Texas Chapter. “We are talking with residents and our friends and want to help them find moments of peace and know that people do care about them.”
If your home was impacted by the storms on Thursday and you need shelter, food, water or replacement medicines or clothing, please call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) and press option 4 for help.
If you lose power, please call your power provider:
Upshur County Power – 866-804-1674
Southwestern Electric Power Company – 888-216-3523
Oncor Power – 888-313-4747
