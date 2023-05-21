Suellen Perry, a Henderson High School teacher as well as a practicing attorney, has been named one of three Teachers of the Year by the American Lawyers Alliance (ALA). A panel of three judges with the ALA reviewed Perry’s body of work, calling it “exemplary, creative and dedicated.” The ALA honors three high school teachers each year who have made significant contributions in the area of law-related education and who have developed programs that have:
n Furthered the understanding of the role of the courts, law enforcement agencies and the legal profession
n Helped students recognize their responsibilities as well as their rights
n Encouraged effective law-related education programs in their schools and communities
n Increased communication among students, educators and those involved professionally in the legal system
Perry currently teaches law-related classes including courts, business law, and dual credit criminal justice at Henderson High School as well as sponsors the high school mock trial team. Perry led this year’s team to a first-place victory in the regional rounds earning a trip to the prestigious state-level competition. Perry will be honored in a formal ceremony in Denver, Colorado on August 4, 2023.
“Thank you to everyone who has continued to support our [Henderson High School] Law Program,” said Perry, “I could not have qualified for this award without it! I am incredibly honored.”
“This is truly an honor for Ms. Perry and HHS,” said Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb. “The field of law already offers a wide variety of opportunities for our students. From litigation to business law and law enforcement, there are any number of career choices for students who want to do something that can honestly be described as public service. But then to have a teacher like Ms. Perry, who brings her own real-world experiences to the classroom and is deeply committed to challenging students–that makes a good program great.”