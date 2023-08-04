Overton ISD introduced all of their 2023 athletes, cheerleaders and marching band members in their annual Meet the Mustangs rally on Thursday evening. Parents, grandparents and other members of greater Overton community filled the Overton Middle School gymnasium to watch the football and volleyball teams walk in accompanied by exuberant performances from the high school and middle school cheerleaders and the Mustang marching band.

New head football coach Scotty Laymance announced each of the 49 members of the football team and praised them for the hard work and stoicism they’ve exhibited during the first days of practice in triple-digit heat this week. Following that, volleyball coach Rickey Hammontree, head cheerleading coach Dee Weir and marching band director Lynette Hunger introduced their teams on the court, all to enthusiastic cheers by the crowd.

