Overton ISD introduced all of their 2023 athletes, cheerleaders and marching band members in their annual Meet the Mustangs rally on Thursday evening. Parents, grandparents and other members of greater Overton community filled the Overton Middle School gymnasium to watch the football and volleyball teams walk in accompanied by exuberant performances from the high school and middle school cheerleaders and the Mustang marching band.
New head football coach Scotty Laymance announced each of the 49 members of the football team and praised them for the hard work and stoicism they’ve exhibited during the first days of practice in triple-digit heat this week. Following that, volleyball coach Rickey Hammontree, head cheerleading coach Dee Weir and marching band director Lynette Hunger introduced their teams on the court, all to enthusiastic cheers by the crowd.
Weir celebrated her two cheerleaders, sophomore and team captain Mason Fenter and senior mascot Coltin Mott-Hays, who were named to the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) All-American team during NCA summer camp in July. Five others were nominees for the All-American team including Bree Sublett, senior Bree Sublett, sophomore Siann Levoy, sophomore Kyuana Brown, freshman MaKayla Edwards and freshman Kaylee Stevens.
As a token of their appreciation for the community’s support, the cheerleaders awarded five lucky audience members with a gift bag which included a free ticket to the first football home game of the season and a bracelet with the Mustangs’ “All In” team motto.
The Overton cheerleaders’ NCA successes earned them the opportunity to perform at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. From Dec. 29 to Jan. 2. The team is raising funds for the trip and is accepting donations via Venmo, cash or check.